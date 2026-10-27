SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are putting a new spotlight on the action at Frost Bank Center this season, joining a growing list of teams across the league.

Like Crypto.com Arena, Madison Square Garden and Target Center — the home arenas for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively — the system illuminates the court while keeping the seating areas darker, creating a theater-like atmosphere designed to draw more attention to the game.

Barclays Center, which hosts the NBA Draft every summer, is also among the list of arenas with noticeable lighting. Joining the Spurs this season are the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, which have opted for brighter lights at KIA Center and Kaseya Center, respectively.

For Spurs center Luke Kornet, the difference was immediately apparent.

"I definitely noticed it," Kornet said of the new look at Frost Bank Center.

Kornet, who spent a few years with the Knicks to begin his career, has experienced playing under the stage lighting before as the home team. Since then, he's made frequent trips to other arenas like it as the visiting team. Now, he can add Frost Bank Center to the list.

"It gives a different feel in the arena, for sure," Kornet said. "Once you're playing the game, you're playing the game, but there's only a couple places that have the lighting like that and it always feels a little different. It's cool. It's something you feel when you walk in."

It’s a black-out at Frost Bank Center for opening night. Shirts already out with tipoff 2.5 hours away. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/OZgy62TZ8u — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) October 20, 2026

Not everyone has been as observant. Spurs guard Stephon Castle admitted the change had, until he was asked about it, escaped his attention, even through a few preseason games.

"Maybe I've just been too locked in to the game," Castle joked. "It's the first time I heard it."

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson also acknowledged he wasn't particularly tuned in to the arena's new look. His reasoning was more personal than situational, however.

"I'm really bad at that type of stuff," Johnson said. "It's like when my wife asks me (if I) can envision something. I never can until it's actually right in front of me."

Johnson said he had noticed the arena appeared darker, but wasn't overly concerned about the change. He's also aware he isn't the target demographic, anyway.

"As long as the players like it, cool," the coach said.