SAN ANTONIO — After missing Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a sprained right foot, Carter Bryant has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for Game 2.

"He's trending and looking well," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said pregame. "(We're) expecting him to play, if not tonight, in the next game. Hoping it will be tonight."

The San Antonio Spurs rookie has been ramping up since suffering the injury in practice leading up to the Western Conference Semifinals. At first pass, San Antonio felt hopeful.

"(We're) optimistic that it won't be longer term," Johnson said prior to Game 1.

Bryant, who was upgraded from QUESTIONABLE Wednesday evening, left the Spurs missing his defensive tenacity in Game 1 as Minnesota took a 1-0 series lead. San Antonio's offensive struggles compounded the night's problems, to which its opponents took advantage.

"If I had been better," Victor Wembanyama began, shouldering the offensive blame, "and if the offensive leaders on our team had been better, it would have been different."

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the first half during Game 1 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Bryant's minutes have fluctuated throughout the postseason, but across five games, he's improved his shooting percentages both from the field (46 percent) and from 3 (44 percent). Even then, he's not shy about his potential to swing a game in several ways.

“If I’m rebounding the basketball well," he began, "or getting hands on offensive rebounds, getting us multiple possessions, I can impact the game. Even if I’m not scoring.”

This season, Bzryant is averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds on 41 percent shooting from the field in 71 appearances. After shaking off early-season nerves affecting his offensive output, the forward began to settle into his role as a versatile defender with a 3-point shot.

Johnson was the first to praise the 20-year-old's steady growth.

“He’s definitely grown just by the natural evolution of (having) zero games under his belt before this year started," the coach said. "Now he has 80 … the effort and the intention to connect through communication has been pretty good."

#Spurs coach Mitch Johnson says Carter Bryant trending and “looking well” for Game 2 vs. Timberwolves. Says he’s expecting him to play, if not tonight, in Game 3.



“Hoping it will be tonight.” #PorVida pic.twitter.com/3TlTVOkj9I — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) May 6, 2026

With the Timberwolves in town, Bryant may see an increased defensive workload, especially as Edwards continues to ramp-up from a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. Beyond him, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle serve as viable offensive threats.

As he's done all season, Bryant will fill in where he's needed. If it helps the Spurs even their series against the Timberwolves, he'll have done his job.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves from Frost Bank Center is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.