SAN ANTONIO — Like with every other injury, the San Antonio Spurs kept it brief when asked about rookie forward Carter Bryant's return timeline.

"(We're) optimistic that it won't be longer term," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said prior to Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Bryant, who suffered a right foot sprain during practice in the week between the end of San Antonio's five-game series with the Portland Trail Blazers and Game 1 of the Western Conference Semfinals vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, sat out Game 1.

His defensive tenacity was sorely missed as Minnesota took a 1-0 series lead; San Antonio struggled to score efficiently against its shorthanded visitors.

"If I had been better," Victor Wembanyama began, "and if the offensive leaders on our team had been better, it would have been different."

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) charges into Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox combined to shoot 10-for-31 from the field with nine turnovers, matching the Timberwolves' total for the evening. Julius Randle led the way in scoring for the Timberwolves, but Anthony Edwards left the most efficient impact, scoring 18 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

The Spurs have eyes on several adjustments for Game 2.

"I feel like ... pounding and pounding at the game plan is the biggest thing for us," rookie guard Dylan Harper said. "Just stick(ing) to our principles, playing our brand of basketball."

With or without Edwards, the Timberwolves plan to disrupt as much of the Spurs' offense as possible. If Bryant gets the green light to make a return, he plans likewise.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday night's rematch:

WHO:

#6 Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0)

#2 San Antonio Spurs (0-1)

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 6 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN

INJURY REPORT:

MIN:

Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) - OUT

Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Ayo Dosunmu (calf) - AVAILABLE

SAS:

Carter Bryant (foot) - QUESTIONABLE