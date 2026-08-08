Who is New Spur Taelon Peter, and How Do Exhibit 10 Contracts Work?

Who is Taelon Peter, who just landed a training-camp deal with the San Antonio Spurs?

A second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Draft, Peter played 38 games for the Pacers on a Two-Way deal last season. The Spurs roster is pretty much filled out, but they're still making some moves in the margins. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Spurs are bringing Peter in on a training camp deal.

The San Antonio Spurs and Taelon Peter have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Peter will go to training camp with the Spurs after averaging 4.5 points in 38 games played for the Indiana Pacers last season. Peter was the 54th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/ACQ3Ki0C9P — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 7, 2026

Who is Taelon Peter?

A 24-year-old shooting guard originally from Arkansas, Peter went to three different colleges over five years before he was selected with pick number 54 in the 2025 draft. In his last college season for the Liberty Flames, he shot over 45% from the 3-point line and earned Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year Honors.

The Pacers followed up a Finals run with an off year as their superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton recovered from an achilles tear, and Peter got some solid burn as a rookie. He averaged 4.5 points and 12.9 minutes per game across 38 contests with Indiana.

How Does Exhibit 10 Work?

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Peter signed an Exhibit 10 deal. This type of non-guaranteed contract is designed to give teams extra bodies during training camp, and to give those players both a chance to earn a spot on the roster and a bonus if they wind up with the G League affiliate.

If an Exhibit 10 player is waived before the start of the season and then spends at least 60 days with the G League team, he'll earn a $91,000 bonus.

Exhibit 10 deals are not guaranteed, and do not count against a team's luxury tax or salary cap unless they are converted to a standard contract. They can also be converted to a Two-Way contract so long as the player is eligible.

Will Peter Make the Roster?

Right now it seems unlikely that Peter will make the full roster in San Antonio. The Spurs do have an open spot on the standard 15-man roster, but they sit dangerously close to the luxury tax and they'll be sure to avoid it so that they can delay the dreaded repeater penalty for as long as possible.

David Jones Garcia and rookies Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Maliq Brown currently occupy all three Two-Way spots. Technically there's a path where the Spurs could convert one of those rookie second-round picks to a standard contract, add Peter as a Two-Way, and still remain under the tax line.

The more likely outcome, however, is that Taelon Peter would participate in training camp, get waived, and play most of the season with the Austin Spurs in the G League. Most expect the Spurs to leave the 15th roster spot open, heading into the season with maximum flexibility. They'll be able to eventually convert one of their Two-Way guys to a standard contract at a prorated amount that will keep them under the tax.