SAN FRANCISCO — Maliq Brown got his quick hands playing football.

Growing up in small-town Virginia, Brown, like most, was a dual-sport athlete. When he wasn't pressuring opposing point guards as they brought the ball across half court, he lined up as both a receiver and defensive back on Friday nights. The latter helped his reflexes.

"Football was my main sport," Brown said at the California Classic, sporting San Antonio Spurs threads as No. 44 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. "Sometimes drills (required) quick reactions. Just a quick ball coming at you ... that's where the hands came from."

Brown helped the Blue Ridge School take home four straight state championships in basketball during his four years — two of which he spent also playing football and running track — but if he had his druthers, he likely wouldn't have picked hardwood over turf.

His genetics made the choice for him. Really, he had no say.

"I just kept growing," Brown said. "My height just kept growing, so I stuck with basketball."

July 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Maliq Brown (15) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers guard Chris Mañon (30) in the first half at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Brown eventually committed to Syracuse as a three-star recruit with length and strong defensive intuition. Two years there led to two more at Duke after Brown transferred to a program with more prestige in search of what he hoped would be a chance at the NBA.

His second-round draft mate, 22-year-old Ja'Kobi Gillespie, was the first to cite the upsides of multiple stops in college as a fellow NCAA journeyman himself.

"Going to a lot of different places, you're meeting a lot of new people," Gillespie said. "Learning a lot of new things. You have to really lock in and be mature about everything."

Brown forward averaged 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds across 38 appearances in his final season with Duke, and became an integral piece of their defense through the Final Four.

Now playing for Corliss Williamson, who's spent nearly two decades coaching college and at the professional level, Brown is hearing honest feedback about his potential.

"I think he's got a high upside defensively," Williamson said. "He has some instincts."

Williamson mentioned the path forward for Brown offensively; the 22-year-old took just five shots in the last two games of the Summer Spurs' California Classic slate, but continued praising his defensive pressure. Brown had the highlight of Sunday evening against the Golden State Warriors: a rising block over ex-Michigan standout Yaxel Lendeborg.

"He does a good job of pressuring the bigs," Williamson said. "He's got active hands. Gets deflections ... those are some good strengths to have as a defensive player."

Brown, who's certainly done his share of fantasizing about his role with the Spurs next season, backed up the sentiment he brought to his introductory press conference.

"Defense is always where I hang my hat," Brown said. "Paying attention to the Spurs' culture and the way they play ... they're a very gritty team. I definitely can fit in with that."

July 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Maliq Brown (15) speaks with media after a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Joining a wing corps already featuring Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell and, now, Tobias Harris, Brown will have ample opportunity to gain corporate knowledge and talk shop in San Antonio. He's got one teammate in mind, especially.

Even as a rookie, Bryant models the exact play style Brown wants to emulate. His 7-foot wingspan and 34-inch vertical make him a great candidate for imitation.

"Just the way he picks up 94 feet is something I want to add to my game," Brown explained. "Always watching how he picks up full court is something I want to learn how to do."

Brown, like Gillespie, signed a two-way contract to split time with the Spurs' G League affiliate in Austin, meaning his minutes with Big Team may be few and far between.

If San Antonio needs him to be in Austin, he's eager to accept the assignment. Brown intends to operate with a one-track mind from September to, hopefully, June. And even now, through three Summer League games, he's beginning to learn and adjust.

"What I'm looking forward to achieving in my rookie year is just figuring out my role," Brown said. "Just doing whatever I can to help the team ... in as many ways as possible."

After finishing the season with the second-best defensive rating in the NBA, the Spurs like the idea of adding more defensive-minded players to the fold. Between Jayden Quaintance, Tarris Reed Jr. and Brown, their rookie class stands to fit seamlessly.

Williamson, who has a front row seat to Brown's quick hands, has already stamped him. Five more games of Summer League may just prove his intuition correct.

"He's just going to continue to get better," the coach said of Brown. "His ability to switch and guard multiple positions is a good thing for him in our organization."