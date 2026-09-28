SAN ANTONIO — Harrison Barnes, who knows good and well he was almost the oldest player on the San Antonio Spurs' roster by three years, was saved by the free agency bell.

Nine days before his 34th birthday, another veteran forward agreed to a two-year deal with the Spurs, giving Barnes an age buddy with whom he's extremely familiar. Barnes had a reason to smile Monday morning after he was asked about his sharpshooting companion.

"I've known Tobias (Harris) probably since I was like 14," Barnes said. "So, yeah. I know exactly what he brings to this team. I know exactly the professional, the competitor that he is. I think that him coming to this group, with where we're at right now, is phenomenal."

Barnes spoke to reporters for the first time this season during the Spurs' annual Media Day along with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie and Harris in outlining the team's goals for the next nine months.

One of them especially resonated with Harris. He didn't need to explain much.

"I have one goal," Harris began. "One passion ... (and) that's to win a championship. That's why I decided to come here to be a part of this group. It's, in my opinion, a perfect match."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris joins the Spurs as a 16-year NBA veteran with nine seasons' worth of playoff experience. Most recently, he helped the Detroit Pistons reach the postseason in back-to-back seasons, averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3 across 20 combined appearances in 2025 and 2026.

Barring an unexpected turn, he’ll get another crack at the NBA postseason with the Spurs, though the biggest question about his involvement lies in the role he'll be asked to play.

Harris averaged 27.7 minutes per game last season, nearly identical to Julian Champagnie's 27.6 and slightly above Harrison Barnes' 25.8. With all three forwards now in the fold, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson will have decisions to make regarding playing time distribution.

The first domino to fall in that conversation will be which one starts over the others. Harris largely rejected the narrative when asked if he had any preferences.

"Whatever opportunity is presented, I'm going to make the best of it," Harris said. "I think there's this unwritten rule in the league of expectation, and I don't really play by that rule. You've got to come in and ... work your butt off. (You have to) earn every single minute."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Harris isn't a subscriber to the NBA's "unwritten rule," it projects him as a starter this season, joining Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox in Johnson’s likely starting five. In that sense, Harris has already begun building chemistry with two of the players he could be lining up alongside at tipoff.

Harris, Barnes and Wembanyama took a trip to Fox's private gym near Houston a few weeks after Harris signed with the team. Open runs and workouts took up most of the day, but the group also had a chance to bond over two generations' worth of humor.

The newbie, admittedly, still has some catching up to do in that regard.

"It's really about how personalities and egos match," Harris said when asked about the trip. "This team has a group of great young men ... very, very happy to be around each other. Always joking. I've got to catch on with some of the young jokes, but it's all good thus far."

Barnes spent most of last season resenting Harper's nickname for him — he now shakes his head every time he's called "Unc" — and while Harris may now also be on the receiving end of some of his age-based quips, he's already earned the respect of the "kids."

"I have no doubt he'll fit in perfectly," Wembanyama said of Harris. "He's a guy that knows how to do the hard things. Knows how to take on a role and do it very well."

Here’s a first look at Tobias Harris in #Spurs threads: “Ever since I came into the league, this has been the organization that truly epitomized excellence … it aligned with me personally.” #PorVida pic.twitter.com/1PY6R8ioSi — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) September 28, 2026

If only two factors drove Harris to San Antonio, one of them was its lauded reputation around the league. In that sense, he'll be glad to know his also precedes him.

"As a human being and as a player," Johnson attested. "To be able to have someone with his experience, his résumé, who wanted to be here ... how could you not be excited?"

The other aspect that excites Harris, perhaps most of all, is playing with Wembanyama. And while he already knew what the Frenchman was capable of, sharing the court with him in the limited capacity he has this summer confirmed his expectations.

"He's going to be a phenomenal player," Harris said. "He's going to have a phenomenal year. I mean, he's the most talented player in the NBA. I have not seen a guy work as hard as he works. And when you have that as your focal point ... it really sets the tone for everyone else."

Harris, now the Spurs' second 34-year-old, has lofty goals in mind for his new team. Chief among them is winning a championship. And while he points to the team surrounding him entering Year 16, they're pointing to him. Sometimes, age helps more than it hurts.

"I have no doubt he'll fit in," Wembanyama said. "I'm excited to start sharing the court."