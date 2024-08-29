Rebuilding Spurs Look to Sidy Cissoko to Evolve Beyond Potential
Talent alone can only take you so far. Development is key, and for San Antonio Spurs wing Sidy Cissoko, time is critical.
As the Spurs rebuild around their new franchise centerpiece, Victor Wembanyama, Cissoko finds himself at a crossroads, where flashes of brilliance on defense are overshadowed by glaring inconsistencies on offense. His potential is evident, but the road ahead is uncertain, as the young forward must prove he can do more than just hold his own in the NBA—he must show he can thrive.
Standing at 6-foot-8, Cissoko brings an impressive combination of size and athleticism to the court, qualities that make him a promising defender in a league where versatility is king. He’s shown he can match up against a variety of opponents, and his ability to disrupt plays could be invaluable to a Spurs team that’s in desperate need of defensive stability.
However, Cissoko’s offensive game is a different story. His shooting struggles were painfully clear during the 2024 Summer League, where he connected on just 30% of his shots and a paltry 16.7% from three-point range.
These numbers underline a significant gap in his game—one that could limit his playing time and his future with the Spurs if not addressed.
The Spurs have a reputation for their patient approach to player development, often giving young players the time they need to grow. Cissoko will likely have opportunities to refine his shooting and expand his offensive repertoire, but the clock is ticking. In today’s NBA, where spacing and shooting are at a premium, there’s no guarantee that Cissoko’s offensive game will develop quickly enough to keep pace with the league.
Experimentation with Cissoko as a point-forward during the Summer League yielded mixed results. While there were moments of promise, his 1.75 assist-to-turnover ratio suggests he’s not yet ready to be a primary playmaker. Combined with his shooting issues, this leaves Cissoko in a precarious position where his contributions on offense may be limited.
Cissoko’s potential role in the Spurs’ rotation will likely depend on his ability to improve his shooting and decision-making. His defense might earn him minutes, but to secure a long-term spot on the team, he’ll need to show he can be more than a one-dimensional player. The Spurs’ investment in him—a three-year, $5.2 million contract with $2.5 million guaranteed—reflects cautious optimism. They see the potential, but the commitment is modest, indicating that the team is not fully sold on his long-term fit.
A significant part of Cissoko’s development will be his chemistry with other young Spurs like Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan. If he can find his niche within this core group, he could carve out a meaningful role on a team that’s building for the future. However, that will require substantial progress, especially in his offensive game.
As Cissoko works his way back from a knee injury, he faces the reality that his time to prove himself may be limited. The Spurs will continue to test different lineups, and Cissoko will need to demonstrate that he’s more than just a defensive specialist. His potential is clear, but potential alone won’t be enough to secure a lasting place on a team with championship aspirations.
His performance last year, where he averaged 3.8 points in limited garbage time, was a small sample that left much to be desired. To secure his place in San Antonio’s future, he’ll need to do more than just show flashes of talent in low-pressure situations—he’ll need to evolve into a consistent, reliable contributor on both ends of the floor.
Whether Cissoko rises to the challenge or fades into the background will be one of the key storylines to watch as the Spurs rebuild. For now, his fate is in his hands, and the clock is ticking.