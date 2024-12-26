Does the Spurs' Impressive Christmas Showing Change Trade Plans?
San Antonio put on an exciting show at Madison Square Garden and showed potential for how good the team can play.
The Spurs showed Victor Wembanyama is well on his way to becoming a superstar, Stephon Castle is the favorite for rookie of the year, Chris Paul is still Chris Paul, and the other role players on the team have stepped up when called upon.
They’re 15-15 this season and are in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Spurs could be a big player at the NBA trade deadline with four first round draft picks in the upcoming NBA draft. Most likely, they won’t be though.
However, after San Antonio’s impressive showing on Christmas against the New York Knicks, should the Spurs go ahead and be a buyer at the trade deadline?
The player most commonly speculated about in a trade to the Spurs is Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. Paul has played well at point guard for the Spurs, but isn’t the long term answer. Fox could be that answer.
Fox would first have to ask for a trade out of Sacramento, so everything you read and hear is pure speculation (including this story) at this point.
Another big name that could help turn the Spurs into a championship contender, and is more likely to be traded, is Miami’s Jimmy Butler. However, San Antonio is one of teams Butler reportedly would accept a trade to.
So, the Spurs’ impressive showing on Christmas was entertaining and should give Spurs’ fans hope for the future, it’s probably best the Spurs sit on the sideline during NBA trade season.