Standout Grizzlies Rookie Jaylen Wells Out for Season With Multiple Injuries
The Memphis Grizzlies will have to jostle for playoff positioning in the crowded Western Conference without one of their best defenders.
On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported standout rookie Jaylen Wells is expected to miss the rest of the season with a broken wrist, concussion, and a facial laceration. Wells took a nasty fall against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and was hospitalized.
Wells, a second-round pick out of Washington State, was a big success story for the Grizzlies this season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds for game while playing a smidge over 25 minutes per game. More importantly for Memphis, Wells plays defense like a grizzled veteran on the wing.
The young guard has proven to be a great find for the Grizzlies and will have a good chance to take home the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year award. Now, however, the team will be forced to try and replace his production as they duke it out in the final days of the regular season with the postseason near.