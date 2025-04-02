Jay Williams Says Stephen Curry Has Gone From 'Baby-Faced Assassin' to Villain
Stephen Curry is still finding new ways to dazzle and amaze as evidenced by his 52-point flurry in Golden State's road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The future Hall of Famer was 12-of-20 from behind the arc and came two assists shy of a rare 50-point triple double on the same night Nikola Jokic successfully posted a 60-point one.
Curry's torrid play has helped Golden State move up to the Western Conference's No. 5 seed and if the season ended today there'd be an incredible Warriors-Lakers playoff series to enjoy. Turning 37 has done little to stop or even stunt his excellence, although there's a different vibe to the experience than in years past.
Jay Williams explained what he thinks is going on Wednesday morning on Get Up.
"He's no longer the underdog baby-faced assassin," Williams said. "He is the villain now. ... This is the next iteration of Steph Curry that's trying to win a chip in the next two years."
"And the beautiful thing about this," Williams continued. "He's the petty king. I think this is the scariest thing we've ever seen Steph Curry be at level-wise ... a similar phase to when Kobe was Black Mamba, I think you're entering a Dark Steph phase."
That all sounds very exciting. One could argue that Curry and the Warriors stopped being the underdog multiple championships ago but there is something different about watching the greatest shooter ever put his team on his back for one last ride toward the Larry O'Brien. Dark Steph doesn't have the same ring as Black Mamba but it's a start. Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if the name caught on.