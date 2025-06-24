Suns Insider Reveals Timberwolves' Offer for Kevin Durant Before Trade to Rockets
The Kevin Durant trade saga finally came to a close Sunday when the Phoenix Suns dealt him to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round picks.
Suns insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports was tapped into the Durant trade talks all the way, including when he reported early Sunday that a deal was nearly complete mere hours before it was announced. He also joined The Kevin O'Connor Show and revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves—a franchise long rumored to have interest in acquiring Durant—put together a strong offer.
"This is what I believe the offer [from Minnesota] to be," Gambadoro said on the podcast. "How much changed on Durant not wanting to go there—that we're not 100% sure on."
Nevertheless, the Wolves put a competitive offer on the table that may or may not have changed after they were left off Durant's preferred destinations list. According to Gambadoro, Minnesota's offer to Phoenix for Durant was:
- Rudy Gobert
- Donte DiVincenzo
- One of their young players (either Terrence Shannon Jr. or Rob Dillingham)
- Their 2025 first-round pick (which is No. 17 in Wednesday's NBA draft)
Before the trade, Durant's preferred destinations were the Rockets, San Antonio Spurs or Miami Heat. He has one more year left on his current contract, so any team trading for Durant likely wants to ensure he will re-sign beyond next season. Whether Minnesota pulled back its offer is unknown, but in the end, Durant landed with one of his preferred teams.
While the Heat put together a decent trade package and the Suns ultimately went with the Rockets' deal, the Wolves reportedly put together an offer that was pretty intriguing—especially if you don't like Phoenix's return from Houston.