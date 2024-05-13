Analyst: Suns Need to Scrap Big 3
PHOENIX -- There's plenty of talk about the Phoenix Suns' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal after their first season crashed and burned at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the postseason.
Their 4-0 sweep in the first round showcased nearly all of the team's problems through the regular season. Change has already started with Mike Budenholzer replacing Frank Vogel as the organization's head coach.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is calling for more moves to be made - specifically when it comes to Phoenix's star trio.
After calling out Kevin Durant (which you can read more about here) on First Take, Smith says the Suns need to disband their big three:
"There's more than that. Make no mistake, it's not all on Kevin Durant. But that's a big, big part of it, which is why you've got to disband this group. They're not a big three, they're big three in money. They're big three in name - but they ain't a big three in level of production. They were the worst fourth quarter team in the NBA last year. They got out-scored by 11.6 points per 100 possessions," Smith said.
" ... They just didn't get it done. And in the end, when you get swept in the first round and you've got those kinds of problems - I'm talking to America. I'm not speculating. I'm not guessing. I'm talking to you as somebody that covers this league. Most of us in the league who cover the NBA know this stuff has been going on in Phoenix, but it's far more - it's far more problematic then we gave noise to it about as the season progressed.
"Once the season ended, you heard more and more and more about what happened. That's why they got a championship coach up in there with a five-year deal, giving him more than 10 million a year because you're making that investment because you know more changes have to come, and you have to have that person in that position that could facilitate."
Durant, Beal and Booker are the fifth, sixth and seventh highest cap hits in all of the NBA for the 2024-25 season according to Spotrac. Their combined salaries are roughly $150 million, which itself is over the $141 cap maximum before getting into the luxury tax.
There's buzz about nearly all three stars being traded through various outlets and opinions - but such is life when the spotlight's on you and you crumble under pressure.
NBA insider Shams Charania recently said the "sense" is Phoenix will run it back with the trio of Booker-Beal-Durant.