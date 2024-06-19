Best, Worst Case Draft Scenarios for Suns
The 2024 NBA draft is upon us as the first round is just over a week away - and the Phoenix Suns have an opportunity to select and retain their own draft pick for the first time since 2020.
While the general chatter around the league is this particular draft is one of the very worst in recent memory, there are several prospects that could potentially fall right into the hands of the Suns that would be possible instant contributors.
What are the best and worst case scenarios on the night of June 26?
Best Case: Swing Trade(s) to Get Multiple Pieces
The absolute best-case scenario is if Phoenix can find a way to either trade up to get a higher rated prospect (perhaps Isaiah Collier or Devin Carter) or trade down and accumulate multiple picks (maybe 24 & 38 from the New York Knicks?)
The Suns could have a chance to draft Bronny James with an accumulation of a second-round pick, perhaps even a "sleeper" player such as Ryan Dunn, Keshad Johnson, or Kevin McCullar could fall to a spot in the early-mid second round.
The Suns have the unique ability to move up in this draft with fewer potential assets due to the perceived weakness. They could also add multiple prospects instead of taking another flier on a minimum-level contract.
Either scenario should be seen as a win.
Worst Case: Trade Pick for Vet
The Suns in theory could move the number 22 pick to acquire a more "proven" veteran talent, but it could be wiser to avoid this path.
The devalued nature of the draft, at least perceptually, could mean the quality of player the Suns could receive goes down - especially with Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic effectively serving as the only two "movable" contracts.
The Suns need cost-controlled, malleable prospects at this point - no matter if the yield of this draft is one or multiple picks.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro believes the franchise will ultimately stick-and-pick, but it won't be official until draft night.