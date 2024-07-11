Four Suns to Watch in Summer League Action
PHOENIX -- The 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is quickly approaching - and the Phoenix Suns have built a roster that is more intriguing than any other previous summer Suns squad in nearly a decade.
Between a duo of former first-round selections, an interesting two-way player, and an athletic second round pick coupled with some intriguing collegiate stars being on the team - this should be a team that fans should pay attention to this time around when compared to previous years.
Ultimately, there should be only a small handful that are the focus of this week-long endeavor. Boo Buie, Tyson Walker, and Isaiah Wong are a handful of names that deserve mention, but they have severely low chances of seeing the floor for the NBA Suns.
Four Suns you should watch for as Summer League action on Saturday, July 13 (click here for the full schedule):
4. Jalen Bridges
Bridges is seen as a prototypical 3&D wing and had a very solid senior season at Baylor, but eventually fell to the undrafted free agent ranks.
Bridges clearly had Phoenix on his mind during the process, as the announcement of the signing was very shortly after the conclusion of the second round.
He may not make an impact on the NBA squad immediately, but he very well could project as a G-League star that can eventually make the jump to the league.
3. Oso Ighodaro
Ighodaro might have the highest ceiling of any player here - his blend of play-finishing, athleticism, passing vision, and switchability on defense make him a tantalizing talent looking ahead.
However, he doesn't project to make too much of an impact right away - as evidenced by the signing of Mason Plumlee that was made official several days ago.
2. David Roddy
It may seem like a curious choice to place Roddy this high, but he figures to be the player on this team outside of Dunn that could make meaningful contributions to the NBA squad in the upcoming season.
Roddy has struggled with scoring consistency, tunnel vision, and lack of a jump shot among other things throughout his young NBA career, but the raw physical traits are enough to make him a player of interest still.
1. Ryan Dunn
Dunn has a real chance to showcase the known elite defense on this stage while also having the platform to exhibit tangible improvements on offense as well.
The Virginia product has a chance to spot start throughout the 24-25 season - and this is his first opportunity to make a positive impression on Suns' fans.