First Look: Suns' Summer League Roster, Schedule

The Phoenix Suns have announced their roster for the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Donnie Druin

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have announced their roster for this year's Summer League in Las Vegas:

Phoenix Suns Summer League Roster

Forwards: Jalen Bridges (No. 15), Ryan Dunn (No. 0), Robert Franks (No. 43), Oso Ighodaro (No. 4), Malik Osborne (No. 18), David Roddy (No. 21), Tyrese Samuel (No. 40) and Mason Walters (No. 30).

Robert Franks (one season) and David Roddy (two seasons) are the only two veteran forwards in Vegas for Phoenix. Dunn was Phoenix's first-round pick in this past NBA Draft while Ighodaro was the Suns' second-round selection.

Guards: Boo Buie (No. 17), Michael Devoe (No. 45), Logan Johnson (No. 16), Matt Lewis (No. 14), Tyson Walker (No. 12), Quinnday Weatherspoon (No. 41) and Isaiah Wong (No.19).

Wong (one season) and Weatherspoon (three seasons) are the only veterans out of the guard group.

Phoenix Suns Summer League Schedule

Saturday, July 13 vs Golden State (ESPN2) at 8:00 PM PT

Tuesday, July 16 vs Indiana (ESPNU) at 1:00 PM PT

Wednesday, July 17 vs Oklahoma City (NBA TV) at 5:00 PM PT

Friday, July 19 vs Milwaukee (NBA TV) at 1:00 PM PT

July 20 or July 21 TBD

More on how the Summer League schedule works:

Each team will play at least five games, including four games from July 12-19. After each team’s first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Sunday, July 21 at 11 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. PT on ESPN.

The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN. The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreak criteria available .

The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21.

