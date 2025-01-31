Is Jimmy Butler to Suns Dream Dead?
PHOENIX -- The clock is running short - unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns.
The NBA trade deadline is set for this upcoming Thursday - just mere days from now. The Suns have continued to be steadfast in the pursuit of mightily disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler for upwards of six weeks now - to no avail yet.
While some reports say the Heat have lowered the asking price for the services of the six-time All-Star, it still feels like a tall task for Phoenix to ultimately close a deal.
The Suns are currently feeling the fallout of both draining the asset pool they once had and being one of the few teams in the dreaded second apron - a one for one swap with Miami just won't suffice.
It's very likely that a potential finalized trade for Butler would involve four-to-five teams and the deal would have to be perfectly structured so it can be legal for all parties involved. The semantics in these discussions could be amongst the most complex the league has ever seen.
In other words, the dreams are probably still alive. They just may not be as likely as they seemingly were just a week ago.
At some point, it feels like the Suns will have to abandon these talks and recalibrate around trying to move Bradley Beal/Jusuf Nurkic for role players that could fit around the star duo of Devin Booker/Kevin Durant - much in the vain of the 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets before the franchise tore it apart at the deadline.
Butler would clearly serve as a much needed energy boost while also bringing an edge on defense that few in the league bring. He doesn't need the ball nearly as much as most stars within the league do. He pressures the rim at a high rate - another thing this team sorely needs.
While the "big-three" model doesn't feel extremely sustainable in the modern NBA landscape, it feels like a Booker/Durant/Butler trio would be one that could be the exception rather than the rule - it appears as if the Suns' brass feels the same way.
One way or another, it feels like an inevitability that the roster the Suns are rolling out now will be different in some way, shape, or form in the coming days - you can read more about some potential targets outside of Butler here. Mat Ishbia, James Jones, and company have pushed too many chips into the middle of the table to balk now.
The Suns are continuing to go all-in despite 1.5 disappointing seasons and running in a row - let's see if the steadfastness pays off.
The Suns are set to face off with the Golden State Warriors tonight in San Fransisco - another key game when it comes to the tenuous Western Conference standings.