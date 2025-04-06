Suns Face Must-Win Game vs. Knicks
The Phoenix Suns have their backs against the wall amidst their five-game losing streak, which has come at arguably the worst time in the season.
The Suns have just one week left to go in the regular season, and they are still two games back of the Sacramento Kings for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, which is the final spot for the Play-In Tournament.
If the Suns want to make it to the Play-In Tournament, beating the New York Knicks on the road will help that cause. However, it will be slightly more difficult for the Suns to accomplish that at Madison Square Garden because the Knicks are getting back superstar point guard Jalen Brunson for the game.
Brunson, 28, has been out of the Knicks lineup for a month with a sprained ankle, and he is making an appearance here to help get some rust off before the postseason begins for New York.
The Knicks have been hot and cold without Brunson, and in that time, their gap between themselves and the teams fighting for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference has shrunk. They still have some work to do to get the No. 3 seed in the final week of the season. With playoff positioning on the line for the Knicks, they are hoping to put their best foot forward against the Suns.
The Suns will have to find a way to make Brunson's return to the court difficult. If the Knicks are struggling to find their rhythm again, the Suns have to capitalize and take advantage, because if they don't, they risk their season going up in smoke.
Hitting the lottery without having control of the draft pick is the easiest way to fall behind as an organization, so the Suns are certainly facing the pressure as they take on the Knicks.