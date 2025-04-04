The Lone Bright Spot in Suns Recent Struggles
PHOENIX -- A largely frustrating 18 months have followed the Phoenix Suns following a second-round playoff exit in May 2023.
While many moves that were made between then and now, not many have worked out - that has resulted in a record that sits just 10 games over .500 since the beginning of last season.
Despite many of the shortcomings from the franchise this season, there have been some silver linings - as difficult as some of them can be to digest at the moment, they do exist.
The team ranks seventh in offensive rating, three-point makes per contest, and 10th in assists per night.
The Mike Budenholzer coached team has shown growth in many aspects compared to last season under Frank Vogel - the dip in defense is ultimately what has been costly to a season that they entered with so much hope.
As far as individual accomplishments, Devin Booker is enjoying a career-best season as a playmaker after making a jump in that department every season since his second in the league. He has shown marked improvements when it comes to seeing the entire court, threading the needle through defensive traffic - among other signs of growth to balance out the slight regression as a scorer.
Royce O'Neale is also putting forth a career year, particularly as a three-point marksman - as the swingman has already secured a career-best 169 connections from behind the arc.
Tyus Jones, Nick Richards, Bol Bol, and the pair of rookies have brought unique things to the table as well. While the offense hasn't been as explosive as one would have hoped, it has been fairly consistent and there has slowly but surely been evidence of tangible improvement both as a team and individually.
Even if the Suns do decide to re-tool come this offseason, there is reason to believe that surrounding Booker with more athletes, three-point specialists, and youth could result in a revitalization of the franchise come this time next year.
As for the task at hand, Phoenix is set to face the Boston Celtics at 4:30 Phoenix time this afternoon - Booker will get a first-hand look at what a team sans Kevin Durant could look like in 2025-26.