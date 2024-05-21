Suns Mailbag: Mikal Bridges, Continuity and More
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are moving on from a disappointing playoff exit that now was nearly a month ago into another uncertain offseason - but this time with potentially even more handicaps than the 2023-24 edition.
This offseason will usher in year two of the "big three" experiment, along with a new head coach in Mike Budenholzer and some restructuring in management positions.
What are some of the most pressing questions from Suns fans entering the draft and free agency period?
Q: Who is one player who should absolutely not use their player option to stay this summer?
A: Drew Eubanks.
Eubanks has expressed to AZ Central's Duane Rankin that there is a mutual interest in the pair reconciling for next season, but the Suns need to posture themselves to be in play for an upgrade at the PF/C spots in an effort to initiate the divorce.
To make it clear, there is absolutely no reason to hate on Eubanks. He is a fine player and good person/locker room guy.
It just wasn't a good fit, and should be left at that.
Q: Knowing that the team is in a win-now situation, does it make more sense to get an older, more experienced player in the draft?
A: In the majority of cases, yes.
But it isn't necessarily cut-and-dry, either.
Tyler Kolek of Marquette, DaRon Holmes of Dayton, and Tristan Da Silva of Colorado all appear to be upperclassmen that could be of service to Phoenix currently.
However, some underclassmen could be equally valued - such as Baylor's Yves Missi, Indiana's Kel'el Ware, and Pitt's Carlton Carrington.
This age of college basketball (last 15 years) has been predicated by underclassmen developing much quicker than at any previous point in time - and some in that category could very well project as immediate contributors.
For example, look at Dereck Lively II of the Dallas Mavericks.
The 20 year-old big man only played one year in college at Duke - and his statistical profile didn't match the growth he had shown over the course of the season.
The Dallas Mavericks took a chance on him in the lottery, and he has more than worked out, to the point of being the only 2023 draft pick still remaining in the playoffs.
In the end, it comes down to fit more than experience.
Q: Lack of minutes together likely plays some factor in lack of team success. Do you feel that the team can get better due to continuity in their second year?
A: Certainly.
Look at none other than the Minnesota Timberwolves as an example.
Heck, even the Dallas Mavericks.
Sure, both teams are considerably younger for the most part, but both were also frequently grouped into the "most disappointing teams of 2022-23" categories among various publications - and both clearly flipped the script in year two of their respective experiments.
The Suns can look at 49 wins as an acceptable parameter, especially considering the numerous roadblocks they encountered in Year 1 - along with the belief that Budenholzer's presence will lead to more consistency over the course of an 82-game season.
Q: Is it possible to get Mikal Bridges back?
A: Yes, but this summer will be telling if it will stay that way.
Bridges has expressed his continued love for the city and franchise in an open matter since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. That isn't just for show.
Bridges would very much be interested in returning in 2026 free agency, but that would only be possible if he decided to play out the remainder of his contract.
Being linked to the Nets' cross-town rival New York Knicks also complicates things - as he would likely sign an extension upon a trade of that magnitude.
Time will tell.