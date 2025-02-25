Suns Should Not Explore Devin Booker Trade
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 season has gone nothing close to what was expected going into the year.
Phoenix sits at 27-30 to this point of the year - they must go 22-3 to close the season to match last season's 49-33 mark.
With a lack of assets moving forward, it feels as if the only option moving forward is to trade 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to recoup previously lost assets.
Should the "retool" turn into a complete rebuild?
One major Arizona media personality believes so.
Dan Bickley - who covered Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teams in the 90's - came out with the bold assertion yesterday that the Phoenix front office should at the very least entertain a Booker trade this summer.
From Bickley:
"He is not worth $70 million dollars a season... now there was a time when Book was a stone cold killer... a time when he was better than Donovan Mitchell... neither is longer the case... I fear the arrival of KD has had a terrible, chilling effect on our hometown hero."
This opinion has divided Suns fans to say the least - as Booker has never once shown any indication that he desires to leave Phoenix.
The former lottery pick, All-NBA selection, and now franchise leading scorer is just entering the prime of his career. Although the last two seasons have not gone according to plan, it would be a curious decision to shop the player that stuck through multiple seasons of bottoming out without a blessing from the source.
It is also a curious belief that Booker does not stack up to Mitchell - who is leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a dream season, but is also suffering his worst season on the offensive side of the ball since his rookie year.
The comparisons typically don't do anything positive when it comes to creating discourse amongst fans - Booker at his worst is still an All-NBA level talent, that should be where things are left at.
Yes, Booker hasn't played up to his standards for nearly two full seasons to this point. But he remains one of the very best players in the basketball world - it is entirely reasonable that a shakeup in the roster could lead to a rejuvenated/hungry superstar moving into the 2025/26 season and beyond. The faith in the 10-year vet should still be very present after all he has sacrificed and gifted this franchise.
The most logical option moving forward is simply to move Durant for a bevy of youthful talent and draft picks while simultaneously working to rehab the current image of the franchise so they will be able to sufficiently target free agents in the future around Booker.
If Mat Ishbia continues to grow in his role as franchise governor, it is easy to envision that the Suns will break out of this multi-season rut and that they will once again be at the pinnacle of the NBA world in the future.
Hopefully that future is with Booker.