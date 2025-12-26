2 Suns Starters Out on Injury Report vs Pelicans

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on the first of a four-game road trip tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans play host, which will see the visiting team again down two key starters.

Jalen Green remains out for Phoenix as his recovers from his hamstring injury that's haunted him since training camp. There were reports he was eying a return this week, though Phoenix recently revealed they'd be re-evaluating him in a couple weeks.

Grayson Allen also is out with a right knee injury that's kept him out of Phoenix's last batch of games. Suns coach Jordan Ott wanted Allen to return on the road trip, though Allen being ruled out immediately isn't a good sign.

"It's just time. It continues to progress. It's just a time thing," Ott said earlier this week on Allen.

"Anytime you get two days in between [games] in the NBA season -- which I feel like we've had a lot here in December with the schedule breakup, that's probably been around the NBA -- but yeah, if we could have three days it'd be better to get him back. We have two days to advantage of it. Hope to see him in New Orleans."

Jordan Goodwin remains available with a face sprain. He'll continue to wear a face mask.

The Pelicans, meanwhile have ruled out four players for tonight's contest in Trey Alexander (G League), Hunter Dickinson (G League), Herbert Jones (right ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture).

Jordan Poole is probable with left ankle soreness, too.

Opening tip tonight is slated for 6:00 PM MST.

The Suns are fresh off a massive win over the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week and are 16-13 on the season. Meanwhile, the 8-23 Pelicans suffered their first loss in six games after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tonight will be the first of a back-to-back against Phoenix. ESPN's analytics gives the Suns a 54.2% chance to win.

This will be the second meeting of the year between the two sides tonight, as Phoenix hosted the Pelicans back on Nov. 10 and emerged with a 121-98 win. That night, Allen broke the franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single game.