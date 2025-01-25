Suns vs Wizards Preview
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns welcome the Washington Wizards to Footprint Center tonight having won their last six-of-eight, including a previous 130-123 win over Washington earlier in the month.
The Wizards have lost their last 12 games in a row entering tonight, and Phoenix is heavily favored to ensure Washington's losing ways continue. The Suns have an 83% chance to win tonight according to ESPN's basketball power index.
Injury reports for tonight:
SUNS INJURY REPORT:
Bradley Beal (Left Ankle Sprain) is Probable
Jalen Bridges (G League – Two-Way) is Out
TyTy Washington Jr. (G League – Two-Way) is Out
WIZARDS INJURY REPORT:
Marvin Bagley III (Right Knee Sprain) is Out
Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G-League – On Assignment) is Out
Saddiq Bey (Left Knee ACL Surgery) is Out
Malcolm Brogdon (Right Foot Plantar Fascia Contusion) is Out
To gain some better insight on Washington, we spoke with Wizards on SI's Jeremy Brener to preview tonight's matchup.
To read our side of the matchup, you can click here.
Has anything significant changed with Washington since their last matchup against Phoenix?
Answer: The Wizards are losers of 12 straight games. They haven't won in the road since October. Things aren't very good in D.C. at the moment, but this was always meant to be the plan for this team for the season.
Are the Wizards projected to be players at the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline?
Answer: They aren't exactly shopping Jonas Valanciunas, but he could very well be traded if the right offer comes. The same goes for Kyle Kuzma. Jordan Poole is probably safe given how much he has grown. I would be surprised if the Wizards were completely silent, but they might not be the loudest team.
How do you think Washington can win this matchup?
Answer: The Wizards need to play perfect basketball just to have a chance at winning. On top of that, they need the opponent to play some of their worst basketball. That combination has only happened six times this season, so it would be a surprise when the seventh happens.
Who is one Wizards player that's been on the rise in recent games?
Answer: Jordan Poole is playing some of the best basketball of his career, and his No. 1 option role is something he's become more comfortable with.
Final prediction:
Answer: Suns win by 20.
Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time.