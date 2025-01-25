Wizards vs. Suns Questions: Jimmy Butler Trade Help?
The Washington Wizards continue their west coast road trip as they take on the Phoenix Suns.
To learn more about the Wizards' opponent, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin.
What’s been up with the Suns since playing the Wizards last week?
Since beating Washington last time, Phoenix has won their last two-of-three with their lone loss coming against one of the best teams in the league (Cleveland). As much as they'd like for the focus to be the product on the court, all eyes are on potential trade news, which we'll get to later.
How has former Wizards point guard Tyus Jones fared in his first season with the Suns?
Jones had a strong start to the season, and his presence was felt immediately as somebody who could handle true point guard duties while also stepping up as a scorer when needed. However, his size and lack of defensive prowess in recent weeks has been exposed by opposing teams. He's still a solid starter, though Jones is exactly what he is at this point in time, for better or worse.
Would a Jimmy Butler trade actually help the Suns out?
I believe so, for a few different reasons. More than anything, the Suns would be shedding Beal's contract off their books (though Butler isn't exactly a vet minimum player). The Beal experiment feels like it has come and gone in Phoenix, and with the Suns still in contention, Butler's fit as a forward with more defensive capability should slide in better next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
If the Suns lose this game, what would be the reason why?
The Suns could easily lose this game with how they've lost several other contests against worse teams - by sleepwalking. Often times Phoenix has allowed lesser competition to hang around and it's bit them. The Wizards could easily upset the Suns if they're not careful.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I don't think the Suns will end up taking the aforementioned path and get another win over Washington, again by double digits.
