Predicting Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 Final Record
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA schedule is officially upon us - and it sets up quite nicely for the Phoenix Suns to make a statement that they are a changed team coming into the new league year.
The full schedule can be found here.
The Suns open the season well represented with matchups against the two Los Angeles teams and the whole Western Conference as well, while the last month of the season will see multiple games against some of the elite squads out East.
How will the Suns stack up in mid-April with what appears to be a schedule with several rough matchups grouped together?
A month-by-month record prediction, with justifications as to why it can/will shake up this way:
October: 4-1
The first week of the season feels like the perfect opportunity for the Suns to make a statement that this isn't the team that Suns and NBA fans alike saw in 2023-24.
The Suns can play spoiler to the Clippers ushering in a new era at a new arena, while Kevin Durant can make a statement in his friendly rivalry with LeBron James.
The Suns can also knock off the defending Western Conference champions in the Dallas Mavericks in their home debut - this could certainly be a statement game for Devin Booker, who is coming off of a wildly successful Olympic run.
Ultimately, the only loss the Suns suffer in the opening week is to the Lakers.
November: 9-5
The only games that would likely appear to be shoe-in wins this month are the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets.
That doesn't mean the Suns don't stack up nicely against the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Orlando Magic as well.
The Suns manage to navigate a tough month behind improved coaching, depth, and simply riding early momentum to begin the first quarter of the season with a nearly 70% win percentage.
December: 6-5
This is the first signs of the Suns dealing with the grind of the season.
Expected fatigue, injuries, unfortunate schedule quirks, and an influx of elite competition will leave the Suns only slightly over .500 this month, although they do steal the Christmas Day contest against the Denver Nuggets.
January: 10-4
This is a month that the Suns truly could do even better in - with a pair of contests against the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. They are also set to face the Washington Wizards twice as well, along with the Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and game number 2 with the Nets.
If the Suns play a consistent brand of basketball throughout this month, there is a real shot they could be nearly flawless.
February: 8-5
The Suns continue to take advantage of some softer spots on the schedule, including dates with the Chicago Bulls and a pair of games against the Portland Trail Blazers.
There are certainly some more difficult matchups sprinkled in during the month, but the squad continues to exhibit fantastic consistency - which continues to prove the theory that a coaching change and some roster tweaks could make a world of difference.
March: 11-4
The Suns navigate a very challenging slate with grace, proving that they can hang with great Eastern Conference squads such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, while also continuing to get similar output against fellow playoff hopefuls in the West.
April: 3-4
The first month with a losing record this season. Phoenix drops the first three games of the month to Milwaukee, Boston, and New York before bouncing back to win 3 of the last 4 games of the season to finish with a more than respectable record to close the regular season.
Season Record: 51-28
Three games are obviously undetermined currently due to the second annual NBA Cup, but the Suns should be able to at the very least expand on what was achieved in 2023-24, particularly due to what should be a more consistent game-to-game output under Mike Budenholzer.
A win total in the low-mid 50 range should be good for home-court advantage in the first round of the postseason at the very least, and could go a long way towards reinvigorating hope in a fan base that has began to lose a substantial amount.