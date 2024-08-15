Suns Release Full 2024-25 Schedule
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their full 2024-25 schedule.
Home games are in all caps while away games have "at" prior to the matchup. All starred games are NBA Cup games. If the game is nationally televised, the network will be at the end.
PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Oct. 6: AT Los Angeles Lakers
Oct. 11: Detroit Pistons
Oct. 13: AT Denver Nuggets
Oct. 17: Los Angeles Lakers
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
October
Wed. 23 at LA Clippers 7:00 PM ESPN
Fri. 25 at L.A. Lakers 7:00 PM ESPN
Sat. 26 DALLAS 7:00
Mon. 28 L.A. LAKERS 7:00 PM NBATV
Thu. 31 at LA Clippers 7:30 PM NBATV
November
Sat. 2 PORTLAND 7:00 PM
Mon. 4 PHILADELPHIA 8:15 PM NBATV
Wed. 6 MIAMI 7:00 PM
Fri. 8 at Dallas 5:30 PM ESPN
Sun. 10 SACRAMENTO 6:00 PM
Tue. 12 at Utah* 7:00 PM
Wed. 13 at Sacramento 8:00 PM
Fri. 15 at Oklahoma City* 6:00 PM
Sun. 17 at Minnesota 1:30 PM
Mon. 18 ORLANDO 7:00 PM
Wed. 20 NEW YORK 8:00 PM ESPN
Tue. 26 L.A. LAKERS* 8:00 PM TNT
Wed. 27 BROOKLYN 7:00 PM
Sat. 30 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM NBATV
December
Tue. 3 SAN ANTONIO* 7:00 PM
Thu. 5 at New Orleans 6:00 PM
Sat. 7 at Miami 6:00 PM
Sun. 8 at Orlando 4:30 PM
Thu. 19 INDIANA 7:00 PM
Sat. 21 DETROIT 7:00 PM
Mon. 23 at Denver 8:00 PM
Wed. 25 DENVER 8:30 PM ESPN
Fri. 27 DALLAS 7:00 PM
Sat. 28 at Golden State 6:30 PM NBATV
Tue. 31 MEMPHIS 7:00 PM
January
Sat. 4 at Indiana 5:00 PM
Mon. 6 at Philadelphia 5:00 PM NBATV
Tue. 7 at Charlotte 5:00 PM
Thu. 9 ATLANTA 7:00 PM
Sat. 11 UTAH 3:00 PM
Sun. 12 CHARLOTTE 7:00 PM
Tue. 14 at Atlanta 5:30 PM
Thu. 16 at Washington 5:30 PM TNT
Sat. 18 at Detroit 3:00 PM
Mon. 20 at Cleveland 1:30 PM
Wed. 22 at Brooklyn 5:30 PM
Sat. 25 WASHINGTON 7:00 PM
Mon. 27 LA CLIPPERS 7:30 PM NBA TV
Wed. 29 MINNESOTA 7:00 PM
Fri. 31 at Golden State 8:00 PM ESPN
February
Sat. 1 at Portland 8:00 PM
Mon. 3 at Portland 8:00 PM
Wed. 5 at Oklahoma City 6:00 PM
Fri. 7 UTAH 8:00 PM ESPN
Sat. 8 DENVER 7:00 PM
Tue. 11 MEMPHIS 8:00 PM TNT
Wed. 12 at Houston 6:30 PM
14-16 NBA All-Star 2025 – San Francisco Bay Area
Thu. 20 at San Antonio (Austin) 7:30 PM TNT
Sat. 22 at Chicago 3:00 PM
Sun. 23 at Toronto 4:00 PM
Tue. 25 at Memphis 6:00 PM
Thu. 27 NEW ORLEANS 8:00 PM TNT
Fri. 28 NEW ORLEANS 7:00 PM
March
Sun. 2 MINNESOTA 7:30 PM ESPN
Tue. 4 LA CLIPPERS 8:00 PM TNT
Fri. 7 at Denver 8:00 PM ESPN
Sun. 9 at Dallas 12:30 PM ABC
Mon. 10 at Memphis 5:00 PM
Wed. 12 at Houston 5:00 PM
Fri. 14 SACRAMENTO 7:00 PM
Sun. 16 at L.A. Lakers 12:30 PM ABC
Mon. 17 TORONTO 7:00 PM
Wed. 19 CHICAGO 7:00 PM
Fri. 21 CLEVELAND 7:00 PM
Mon. 24 MILWAUKEE 7:00 PM NBATV
Wed. 26 BOSTON 7:00 PM ESPN
Fri. 28 at Minnesota 5:00 PM NBATV
Sun. 30 HOUSTON 6:00 PM NBATV
April
Tue. 1 at Milwaukee 5:00 PM
Fri. 4 at Boston 4:30 PM NBATV
Sun. 6 at New York 4:00 PM
Tue. 8 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM TNT
Wed. 9 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00 PM
Fri. 11 SAN ANTONIO 7:00 PM
Sun. 13 at Sacramento 12:30 PM
Phoenix's social media team had a fun time with their opponents in their reveal video:
The Suns return their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for a second full season together. While Beal's had the summer off, Durant and Booker helped push Team USA to another gold medal win during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Phoenix's "big three" spent little time on the court together through last year before the team was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Key role players such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale were signed to notable extensions to keep continuity prominent, though fresh faces such as Mason Plumlee, Tyus Jones and Monte Morris were added as fresh blood in free agency.
The Suns also selected Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Phoenix is now under the guidance of first-year coach Mike Budenholzer after firing Frank Vogel. Budenholzer's puzzle-solving lineup ability paired with an extensive track record give hope the Suns can not only surpass their 49 regular season wins, but also push deeper into a tough Western Conference come playoff time.