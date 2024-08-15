Inside The Suns

Suns Release Full 2024-25 Schedule

The Phoenix Suns have announced their entire slate of games for the 2024-25 season.

Donnie Druin

Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) react while Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) react while Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their full 2024-25 schedule.

Home games are in all caps while away games have "at" prior to the matchup. All starred games are NBA Cup games. If the game is nationally televised, the network will be at the end.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Oct. 6: AT Los Angeles Lakers
Oct. 11: Detroit Pistons
Oct. 13: AT Denver Nuggets
Oct. 17: Los Angeles Lakers

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

October

Wed. 23 at LA Clippers 7:00 PM ESPN
Fri. 25 at L.A. Lakers 7:00 PM ESPN
Sat. 26 DALLAS 7:00
Mon. 28 L.A. LAKERS 7:00 PM NBATV
Thu. 31 at LA Clippers 7:30 PM NBATV

November

Sat. 2 PORTLAND 7:00 PM
Mon. 4 PHILADELPHIA 8:15 PM NBATV
Wed. 6 MIAMI 7:00 PM
Fri. 8 at Dallas 5:30 PM ESPN
Sun. 10 SACRAMENTO 6:00 PM
Tue. 12 at Utah* 7:00 PM
Wed. 13 at Sacramento 8:00 PM
Fri. 15 at Oklahoma City* 6:00 PM
Sun. 17 at Minnesota 1:30 PM
Mon. 18 ORLANDO 7:00 PM
Wed. 20 NEW YORK 8:00 PM ESPN
Tue. 26 L.A. LAKERS* 8:00 PM TNT
Wed. 27 BROOKLYN 7:00 PM
Sat. 30 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM NBATV

December

Tue. 3 SAN ANTONIO* 7:00 PM
Thu. 5 at New Orleans 6:00 PM
Sat. 7 at Miami 6:00 PM
Sun. 8 at Orlando 4:30 PM
Thu. 19 INDIANA 7:00 PM
Sat. 21 DETROIT 7:00 PM
Mon. 23 at Denver 8:00 PM
Wed. 25 DENVER 8:30 PM ESPN
Fri. 27 DALLAS 7:00 PM
Sat. 28 at Golden State 6:30 PM NBATV
Tue. 31 MEMPHIS 7:00 PM

January

Sat. 4 at Indiana 5:00 PM
Mon. 6 at Philadelphia 5:00 PM NBATV
Tue. 7 at Charlotte 5:00 PM
Thu. 9 ATLANTA 7:00 PM
Sat. 11 UTAH 3:00 PM
Sun. 12 CHARLOTTE 7:00 PM
Tue. 14 at Atlanta 5:30 PM
Thu. 16 at Washington 5:30 PM TNT
Sat. 18 at Detroit 3:00 PM
Mon. 20 at Cleveland 1:30 PM
Wed. 22 at Brooklyn 5:30 PM
Sat. 25 WASHINGTON 7:00 PM
Mon. 27 LA CLIPPERS 7:30 PM NBA TV
Wed. 29 MINNESOTA 7:00 PM
Fri. 31 at Golden State 8:00 PM ESPN

February

Sat. 1 at Portland 8:00 PM
Mon. 3 at Portland 8:00 PM
Wed. 5 at Oklahoma City 6:00 PM
Fri. 7 UTAH 8:00 PM ESPN
Sat. 8 DENVER 7:00 PM
Tue. 11 MEMPHIS 8:00 PM TNT
Wed. 12 at Houston 6:30 PM
14-16 NBA All-Star 2025 – San Francisco Bay Area
Thu. 20 at San Antonio (Austin) 7:30 PM TNT
Sat. 22 at Chicago 3:00 PM
Sun. 23 at Toronto 4:00 PM
Tue. 25 at Memphis 6:00 PM
Thu. 27 NEW ORLEANS 8:00 PM TNT
Fri. 28 NEW ORLEANS 7:00 PM

March

Sun. 2 MINNESOTA 7:30 PM ESPN
Tue. 4 LA CLIPPERS 8:00 PM TNT
Fri. 7 at Denver 8:00 PM ESPN
Sun. 9 at Dallas 12:30 PM ABC
Mon. 10 at Memphis 5:00 PM
Wed. 12 at Houston 5:00 PM
Fri. 14 SACRAMENTO 7:00 PM
Sun. 16 at L.A. Lakers 12:30 PM ABC
Mon. 17 TORONTO 7:00 PM
Wed. 19 CHICAGO 7:00 PM
Fri. 21 CLEVELAND 7:00 PM
Mon. 24 MILWAUKEE 7:00 PM NBATV
Wed. 26 BOSTON 7:00 PM ESPN
Fri. 28 at Minnesota 5:00 PM NBATV
Sun. 30 HOUSTON 6:00 PM NBATV

April

Tue. 1 at Milwaukee 5:00 PM
Fri. 4 at Boston 4:30 PM NBATV
Sun. 6 at New York 4:00 PM
Tue. 8 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 PM TNT
Wed. 9 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00 PM
Fri. 11 SAN ANTONIO 7:00 PM
Sun. 13 at Sacramento 12:30 PM

Phoenix's social media team had a fun time with their opponents in their reveal video:

The Suns return their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for a second full season together. While Beal's had the summer off, Durant and Booker helped push Team USA to another gold medal win during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Phoenix's "big three" spent little time on the court together through last year before the team was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Key role players such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale were signed to notable extensions to keep continuity prominent, though fresh faces such as Mason Plumlee, Tyus Jones and Monte Morris were added as fresh blood in free agency.

The Suns also selected Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Phoenix is now under the guidance of first-year coach Mike Budenholzer after firing Frank Vogel. Budenholzer's puzzle-solving lineup ability paired with an extensive track record give hope the Suns can not only surpass their 49 regular season wins, but also push deeper into a tough Western Conference come playoff time.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News