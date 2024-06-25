Ryan Dunn Could be Defender Suns Need
The 2024 NBA draft is rapidly approaching for the Phoenix Suns.
In fact, the draft is tomorrow night - and Phoenix owns the number 22 pick.
The Suns have three prospects that Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro has confirmed the franchise will have interest in - Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Baylor's Yves Missi, and Virginia's Ryan Dunn - who was named yesterday.
Dunn is possibly the most polished defender in the draft - standing at 6'7" with a 7'2" wingspan and a special ability on nearly all aspects of the defensive side of the ball.
Dunn averaged nearly three blocks+steals per contest in his sophomore year at Virginia, which indicates a natural ability to both contest shots and play an extremely anticipatory brand in the passing lanes.
Dunn also has the ability to guard all five positions in a pinch - the positional versatility coupled with his knack to disrupt virtually anywhere on the court could remind some of Kawhi Leonard coming into the league out of San Diego State.
His instincts, elite athleticism, and above-the-rim finishing simply make him one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in recent years - although his ability on the offensive side of the ball will certainly raise questions.
Dunn shot just 23.5% from three-point range while also only achieving a 52.5% clip from the free throw line in his collegiate career - and has serious questions about both how the shot will translate or how his lack of self creation will hinder an offense.
The good news - plenty of prospects (Leonard, Herb Jones, Matisse Thybulle) have gone from poor shooters in college to respectable or better in the league. Dunn possesses strong enough mechanics and confidence to become at the very least a decent shooter in the league.
The beauty of this is that Dunn doesn't have to become a self-creator or an exemplary shooter. Being serviceable on offense and superb on defense could be just what Phoenix needs moving forward - and who knows? It is quite possible that Mike Budenholzer and company get the most out of the young wing on offense down the road.
That may not even matter if he's surrounded by elite offensive talent - the added element could just be a bonus to being an athletic wing defender that can guard all over the basketball court.
This is an investment for the franchise, both now and the long-term future.
In that case, Dunn could be the way to go for Phoenix on Wednesday.