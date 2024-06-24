Insider Expands on Suns' Draft Plans
PHOENIX -- The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is officially two days out - and the Phoenix Suns own the number 22 pick - at least for now.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro spoke during the three o'clock hour of the "Burns and Gambo" show once again to expand on his "Gambo five" - five players the Suns will consider with their draft pick, along with ruling out prospects that have been frequently linked to the franchise throughout the pre-draft process.
Gambadoro started out with the player that the Suns have ruled out at this stage. That player is UCLA's Adem Bona, who joins Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Dayton's DaRon Holmes as prospects that have been checked off as options.
"I'm gonna rule out Adem Bona, the UCLA center. He's not gonna be picked."- Gambadoro on ruling out a new prospect
He then named the third player who Phoenix will ultimately consider - Ryan Dunn of Virginia - who joins Marquette's Tyler Kolek and Baylor's Yves Missi as prospects that are in play at pick 22.
"Real athletic, can guard multiple spots... good transition finisher... gonna have to work on his offense... but the ability to switch onto anyone is exactly what the Suns need... he can make an impact on day one."- Gambadoro on Ryan Dunn
Gambadoro also says Dunn would be "very high" on his list of five that will be considered, assuming Phoenix picks at 22.
This is in line with DraftExpress/ESPN's Jonathan Givony's report today that Dunn has impressed teams during the workout process.
Givony ultimately has Phoenix selecting the UVA wing at 22 in his latest mock draft as well - you can read about that here.
Gambadoro also mentioned earlier in the show that the Suns have had discussions with the Utah Jazz centered around the no. 22 pick for 29 and 32 from the Jazz - so this information could be subject to change - depending on what happens there.