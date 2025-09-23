Should Suns Keep Pursuing Trade For Jonathan Kuminga?
The Phoenix Suns are one of two teams looking to trade for restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Kuminga, 22, is seeking a bigger role. The Suns are trying to build a playoff team around Devin Booker, and adding Kuminga, a former No. 7 overall pick, would improve their chances.
ESPN has reported the Suns have offered forward Royce O'Neale and second-round draft picks for Kuminga, who they offered "around 90 million" for four years. But unless the Suns' offer improves, they are "highly unlikely" to land the 22-year-old, according to Amick.
Here's an examination of the Suns' case to trade for Kuminga.
Kuminga Has Long-Term Star Potential
The 22-year-old Kuminga, who averaged 15.1 points this past season, has playoff experience. He started three games in the Warriors' 2022 championship run, ultimately playing in 16 of those games. Kuminga saw his role decrease in the Warriors' latest playoff run, falling out of the rotation with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the fold.
Head coach Steve Kerr offered the following take to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard on why Kuminga sat four of the Warriors' seven first-round games even though he was healthy.
"It's a tricky one because Jonathan obviously is gifted and wants to play a bigger role and wants to play more. And for me, I've been asked to win. And right now, he's not a guy who I can say I'm going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have -- Steph and Jimmy and Draymond -- and put the puzzle together that way and expect to win.
"All I do is I try to win. That doesn't necessarily mean everybody's going to be happy, whether it's the fans, or the players, or management, whatever, it's just I've gotta do what I think is best. I think right now he is a ball-dominant player, 92nd percentile in usage rate this year in the NBA. That's really high."
Kuminga's fit does not make sense with the Warriors' timeline, but the Suns can offer Kuminga a big role next to Booker and Jalen Green, a former No. 2 overall pick.
The Case To Trade For Kuminga
Kuminga has shot above 50% from the field in three of his four NBA seasons. Having played a significant role on a championship-caliber team, it is safe to say Kuminga would add high value in Phoenix.
Kuminga started 46 of 74 games for the Warriors in 2023-24. He averaged a career-best 16.1 points and averaged 26.3 minutes.
READ: Suns Have Trade Competition for Jonathan Kuminga
The Suns could use more wings and defense. Dillon Brooks and Ryan Dunn are expected to make the Suns better on the wing while guarding the 3-point line, and Kuminga could easily prove his belief he can be a superstar as a standout for Phoenix.
Will Kuminga Be Traded To Suns?
It appears that the Suns and Sacramento Kings, who offered Malik Monk and a lottery-protected first-round pick for Kuminga, will not be able to land Kuminga barring changes with their respective offers.
Oct. 1 is the deadline for Kuminga to sign his $8 million qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, or land a long-term deal for the Warriors.
Golden State appears intent on using Kuminga as a future trade piece, evident in their three unsuccessful offers reported to keep him long-term. Unless the Suns throw in more pieces for Kuminga, their chances of landing him are slim.