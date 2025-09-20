Suns Have More Competition for Jonathan Kuminga
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't the only team vying for the rights for restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is still going back-and-forth with the organization ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Alongside the Suns, the Sacramento Kings have also been a loud suitor for Kuminga's services - though Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner recently appeared on the Hoop Collective podcast and said the race for the 22-year-old is more than a two-horse contest:
"He's gotten a chance to hear from other teams," Turner said (h/t Bleacher Report). "Sacramento, he spent some time with them. Got to meet Scott Perry, Doug Christie. The Suns and what they've offered him. There's been other teams too, maybe planting seeds for '26, '27. But saying, 'Hey, we want you to be you. We don't want you to change anything. We want to put the ball in your hands. We want to give you a huge opportunity to play.'"
The Suns' offer for Kuminga is reportedly revolved around forward Royce O'Neale and a package of second-round picks - which doesn't feel strong enough to pry him away from Golden State's grasp, especially with what other teams could offer.
As far as contracts go, Kuminga was reportedly offered a four-year, $90 million contract by the Suns if Golden State were to pull the trigger on a sign-and-trade.
READ: Insider Updates Suns' Chances of Landing Jonathan Kuminga
Phoenix cleared themselves out of the second apron this summer by getting rid of hefty contracts from Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant - though it doesn't feel as if they're expected to be a top contender in another season that will be tough sledding throughout the West.
With a core of Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, we'll see if young pieces could step up around the depth chart under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.
It feels like an true outside shot that Kuminga will find himself in the desert, though as we've seen in the NBA the last few months - anything can happen.