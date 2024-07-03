What New Point Guard Brings to Suns
PHOENIX --- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly come to terms with veteran NBA PG Monte Morris on a one year minimum contract.
Morris and former All-NBA PG Kyle Lowry had been the focus of the search for a point man for the Suns, but one can wonder if Lowry's market was more robust - thus making it more difficult to acquire his services.
The Morris addition certainly has merit to it despite his struggles in 33 appearances across last season for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.
For starters, Morris had been considered one of the very best backup players at the position for some time prior to being forced into a predominately starting role for two seasons.
His assist to turnover ratio stands at nearly 5-to-1 for his career, signifying just how mistake-averse he tends to be.
This is quite fitting for a Suns team that was often plagued by lazy turnovers and loss of focus at untimely moments in games throughout 2023-24.
Morris is also a career 39.1% shooter from behind the arc, albeit that comes at a relatively low volume of 3 attempts per game.
The ultimate solace in the Morris deal is that he has proven to be productive in a myriad of roles, has been a reliable shooter since his second season in the league, and brings a level of "table-setting" Phoenix needs - even if it comes at the expense of acquiring someone as experienced as Lowry.
The Suns once again are proving to learn from the mistakes of last offseason by bringing in minimum contract players with proven track records over taking chances on potential high-upside signings.
The Suns are set to enter the 2024-25 season with a brand new point guard in Morris, an obvious upgrade over Drew Eubanks in Mason Plumlee, and an overall injection of youth with three rookies that could eventually contribute to the team if not in the present.
Sights should now be set on the Suns filling out the remaining two open roster spots - it could very well just be retaining Josh Okogie and Damion Lee, but we shall see.