Suns Free Agency Tracker
Welcome to our coverage of Phoenix Suns free agency happenings, signings, departures, rumors and more!
Moves Made Before Official Start of Free Agency
The Suns have already (reportedly, of course) made a handful of moves leading into the unofficial start of Sunday at 3:00 PM Phoenix time:
Suns Retain Bol Bol: Phoenix is bringing Bol Bol back on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bol flashed what he could do in various regular season spurts last season, and now he'll give Mike Budenholzer a chance to see what unfolds.
You can read more about that here
Damion Lee Declines Player Option: Damion Lee is reportedly declining his $2.85 million player option and hitting free agency, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Lee spent the entirity of last season rehabbing a torn meniscus but was one of the NBA's best three-point shooters the year prior.
You can read more about that here
Suns Re-Sign Royce O'Neale: Phoenix and Royce O'Neale reportedly agreed on a four-year deal for $44 million per Adrian Wojnarowski. O'Neale was acquired at last year's trade deadline and was one of the Suns' top priorities heading into free agency.
You can read more about that here.
Josh Okogie Declines Player Option: According to Michael Scotto, Suns defender Josh Okogie is declining his $2.95 million player-option ahead of free agency. Arizona Sports' John Gamnbadoro says the Suns would love to bring Okogie back.
You can read more about that here.
Eric Gordon Declines Player Option: Per Shams Charania, Eric Gordon is declining his $3.4 million option for 2024-25 and will hit free agency. The guard never truly found his footing in the Valley and a split is likely best for both sides.
You can read more about that here.
Also, a reminder that the Suns can only sign outside players to veteran minimum contracts thanks to their positioning in the luxury tax.