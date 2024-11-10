Best Bets for Suns vs Kings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Sacramento Kings later tonight, setting the stage for the home team to extend their winning streak to eight games.
It won't be easy, however.
The Suns are already down Kevin Durant, as the star will be out for at least the next two weeks with a calf strain.
Though the previously ill Devin Booker was taken off the injury report, Phoenix is listing starting center Jusuf Nurkic as questionable due to ankle soreness.
It's a mystery as to how this one will play out - but those in the betting world seem to be confident in the following picks tonight:
FanDuel: Kings ML
Austin Swaim: "This side becomes crystal clear on the injury report.
"I've been looking to fade the 7-2 Phoenix Suns, winners of three straight one-possession games, regardless of opponent. Then, you factor in that the Suns (+2.1 aNRTG) and Sacramento Kings (+1.7) are next-door neighbors in adjusted net rating.
"Tonight's game should be a barnburner, right? Not exactly.
"The fully healthy Kings draw Phoenix missing Kevin Durant (foot), and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is questionable. The latter could be an even larger issue without the requisite size to defend Domantas Sabonis.
"I'd snag this line quickly with each set of eyeballs on the injury report moving it a few cents."
Action Network: Domantas Sabonis Over 6.5 Assists
Joe Dellera: "Domantas Sabonis has been excellent this season and is averaging 7.1 assists per game, but it’s being pulled down by essentially an outlier game in their opener where he had just one assist against the Timberwolves. Since that game, he’s averaging 7.9 assists per game.
"This matchup opposite Nurkic is interesting as well. Last season, Sabonis recorded a triple double in 2/4 games with one miss at 9 assists. He averaged 24 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 9.3 assists.
"While I also considered points and rebounds, the biggest edge here is on his role as a facilitator. His scoring often gets capped because of Fox and DeRozan, even in what has been a good matchup, and the rebounds are not so far off from what he averages on the season."
Sportsbook Wire: Under 227.5
Jess Root: "Three of the 5 meetings last season did not surpass 225 points, but 2 had 255 and 237.
"Five of the Kings’ 9 games have surpassed the projection for this game.
"Three of the last 4 games for the Suns have not reached 228 total points."
Suns-Kings is set for a 6:00 PM tip time.