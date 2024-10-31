Best Suns vs Clippers Prop Bets
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Phoenix Suns on a Halloween night matchup that tips just past 7:30 PM local time at the freshly opened Intuit Dome.
The Clippers dropped to 2-2 while the Suns enter Thursday with a 3-1 record, their first win coming in overtime against Los Angeles to open the regular season last week.
Three of the best prop bets we could find across the web for tonight's action:
Kevin Durant OVER Points
Ryan Wohl, DraftKings: "Durant is in his 19th season in the NBA, and he is still one of the best scorers. As I previously stated, he has scored over 30 points in the last three games. That makes his over-in points a great value at -120.opens in a new tab Although Durant scored under 26.5 points in the first game against the Clippers, he has been much more efficient since that game. Durant has increased his field goal attempts, shooting at least 20 in the last two games."
Norman Powell OVER Points
Tom Oldfield, Covers.com: "With Paul George’s departure this summer and Leonard’s absence, there’s a boatload of shots up for grabs in this Clippers offense — and Norman Powell hasn’t been shy about grabbing a chunk of those touches.
"Powell finished with 30 points last night on the heels of a 37-point effort against the Denver Nuggets at the weekend. I like his chances of getting to the 20-point mark here."
James Harden OVER Rebounds
Matt Modi, Newsweek: "Just look at what non-centers have done from a rebound perspective against the Suns: Rui Hachimura had 10 and Austin Reaves had 15 in the same game for the Lakers, and Luka Doncic had 10 rebounds against this team.
"Of course, Harden himself also had 12 against Phoenix last week. Look for Harden to grab at least six boards tonight."