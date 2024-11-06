Suns vs Heat: Bets for Spread, Prop and Over/Under
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Miami Heat tonight, looking to continue their hot start to the season after starting 6-1 to begin the 2024-25 campaign.
The Suns are favored in various predictions and moneyline assessments, though if you're looking for other bets, here's some of the best we could find across the net for tonight:
Spread: Suns -5.5
Michael Fiddle, Action Network: "Because of the impending injury news to Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is such a key piece to the Heat's switching defense, I really like Phoenix and would play any number below -6. You can find Suns -5.5 everywhere, and although the vig ranges from between -107 and -115, I still want Phoenix side at those prices.
"If this game closes at -6, we'll have obtained the most important closing line value hook in NBA betting.:
Prop: Devin Booker Over 25.5 Points
Jay Sanin, ATS.com: "Out of all players in the NBA, Devin Booker lands in the 96th percentile for shots taken on his home court, totaling 19.0 per game this year.
"Devin Booker has played 36.3 minutes per game since the start of last season, ranking among the most used players in the league: 98th percentile.
"In terms of scoring, the Phoenix Suns' fantastic 115.6 points per game measures as the 9th-strongest in the league since the start of last season.
"This year, the other team's starting SGs have averaged 6.3 three attempts per game (most in the NBA) vs. the Heat, creating a strong matchup.
"Devin Booker has made 9.4 foul shots per game over the last 5 games, 2.4 higher than he's sunk in all games this year."
Over/Under: Under 220.5
Jess Root, Sportsbook Wire: "Five of the Heat’s 6 games this season have not had totals above the projection for this game.
"The Suns have had 3 games not reach 221 total points. The Over and Under have alternated the last 4 games and their win over Philly had the Over cash in."
Action tips off tonight just past 7:00 PM Phoen