Curry, Durant Headline Top Warriors vs Suns Bets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal Western Conference battle tonight, as both teams look to rebound off losses.
The best three bets we could find for action at Footprint Center:
Kevin Durant OVER 23.5 Points
Bryan Fonseca, The Action Network: "Durant has a good matchup here despite Golden State's defensive profile, led by Draymond Green. KD has also cleared 23.5 points (and scored at least 25 or more) in eight of his 11 games this season.
"If Beal is out, this number will likely rise, and in many books, this is already at 24.5, so grab it while you can. The Slim Reaper returned from a 7-game absence on November 26 and immediately scored 23 against the Lakers, followed by 30 against Brooklyn the next day.
"You don't see guys returning into a back-to-back often in the modern NBA, but ultimately, the major point is that he's in good form, and in terms of efficiency, he shot under 47 percent only once this entire season. I'm playing KD's over tonight."
Steph Curry Over 4.5 Three's
Zak Hanshew, Covers.com: "Stephen Curry sat out Wednesday against the Thunder, but he knocked down eight triples against the Nets in his last game out on Monday.
"I fully expect Curry to drain at least five 3-pointers against a Phoenix Suns defense that has allowed the seventh-highest 3-point percentage to opponents this season.
"Curry has been great in his last 10 against Phoenix, averaging 4.9 triples in that span. He hit at least five triples in five of those games and at least four in nine of them.
"Since 2022-23, Chef has hit at least five 3-pointers in 77 of 144 games, good for 53.5%. Based on the implied probability, we’d expect this line to be set at -115, so we’re getting tremendous value at even money here."
Suns -2.5
Austin Swaim, FanDuel: "When Phoenix has had Kevin Durant in the lineup, all has been good. They've posted a +4.6 net rating (NRTG) in games that he's played, leading to a 9-2 record straight up. Not all is ideal with Bradley Beal (calf) and Jusuf Nurkic (quad) listed as questionable, but this line inspires hope Beal plays, and Nurkic's size isn't as much of a factor against the Golden State Warriors.
"Golden State isn't free of potential disaster here, either. Stephen Curry (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) are both questionable. The Dubs' net rating drops from +12.4 with Steph on the floor to +2.1 with him off -- and that's with strategically resting his knee in three home games.
"The Warriors' 12th-softest schedule in the league so far still has me wondering exactly how much different this squad, sans Klay Thompson, is from last year's. The Suns have been a juggernaut with Durant active, so we'll find out in short order this evening."