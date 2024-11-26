Top 3 Prop Bets for Suns-Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers in a key NBA Cup game tonight, and both teams are expected to be at full strength.
The Suns welcome back Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to the lineup after the two had missed games with calf problems while the Lakers are listing Anthony Davis as probable with left plantar fasciitis, but is expected to play.
Read More: Official Suns-Lakers Injury Report
The Suns are losers of their last five straight entering tonight but hope the presence of injured stars can reverse course. The Lakers have lost their last two entering tonight's battle at Footprint Center.
It's a big game, and plenty of eyes will be on tonight's matchup.
Here's the three best prop bets we could find for Lakers-Suns:
Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers
Bryan Armetta, DraftKings: "The 10-6 Lakers have been carried by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but fans shouldn’t overlook some of the supporting cast. That includes Austin Reaves, who’s established himself as one of the game’s most consistent role players. The fourth-year guard has produced 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists in sixteen games this year.
"In a matchup featuring some of the NBA’s biggest stars, there should be plenty of good looks for AR15. Over their last three games, the Suns are giving up 15.7 three-pointers, second-most in basketball. Reaves has nailed three or more deep balls in seven of his last ten outings. A shooter in rhythm facing a vulnerable defense? These are the kind of bets we just can’t ignore."
Kevin Durant OVER 22.5 Points
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: "KD may end up being on a minutes limit tonight, but it’s hard not to consider him as a scorer when his prop is set at just 22.5 points.
"On the season, Durant is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Durant has seven games (out of nine) with 23 or more points, and he put up 30 in both of his games against the Lakers this season.
"I’ll gladly take the OVER here and hope KD takes enough shots to get past this number."
Rui Hachimura OVER 15.5 Points + Rebounds
Michael Arinze, Action Network: "These are the types of games where Hachimura tends to have some success because trying to slow Durant down will be his top priority. Hachimura is already a decent defensive player, and his ability to guard often helps feed into his offense. The Suns won't be too worried about trying to slow him down so he could fly under the radar as a scoring option.
"His points + rebounds prop is available at 15.5, and although he's gone over this number just once in his last seven games against Phoenix, he's on a 3-0 run. The Suns are clearly a matchup that suits Hachimura, and I suspect the market is somewhat undervaluing that factor, making this a decent buy-low opportunity spot."