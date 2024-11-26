Inside The Suns

Official Suns-Lakers Injury Report Revealed

Both the Lakers and Suns are expecting their stars to play tonight.

Donnie Druin

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- It's a big matchup tonight between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers during NBA Cup play, and the two sides are expected to be mostly healthy when it comes to their star players.

SUNS INJURY REPORT:

  • Bradley Beal (Left Calf Strain) is Probable
  • Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) is Probable
  • Collin Gillespie (Right Ankle Sprain) is Out

The Suns got some massive news over the weekend when it was revealed that both Durant and Beal were expected back tonight against the Lakers, as Phoenix has been without their complete star trio for the last few weeks.

The Suns have lost their last five games and would love to put themselves back on track with a win against the Lakers, who are 10-6.

Phoenix loved what they saw from their healthy star trio of Beal, Durant and Devin Booker in what was an impressive 9-2 start, though injuries derailed the quick jump out of the gates.

Will things get back on track tonight?

LAKERS INJURY REPORT:

  • Anthony Davis (Left Plantar Fasciitis) is Probable
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino (G League – On Assignment) is Out
  • Bronny James (Left Heel Contusion) is Out
  • Jarred Vanderbilt (Right Foot Surgery Recovery) is Out
  • Christian Wood (Left Knee Surgery Recovery) is Out

Davis has played in Los Angeles' last three games and will likely go tonight while the Lakers still have some role players in Vanderbilt and Wood recovering from surgery.

James is listed out with a heel contusion but was recently relegated to G League duties and likely would see action there rather than with the Lakers.

