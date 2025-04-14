3 Coaches Suns Can Hire to Replace Mike Budenholzer
The first day of the Phoenix Suns offseason is a massive one after the team fired Mike Budenholzer after posting a 36-46 record in his lone season as head coach.
With Budenholzer no longer at the helm, the Suns will have their fourth head coach in as many seasons.
Here's a look at three people who could be in the mix for the job:
Taylor Jenkins
The Memphis Grizzlies fired Jenkins late last month in a move that stunned the league. During his six seasons with the Grizzlies, Jenkins compiled a 250-214 record while also winning nine playoff games in three appearances with the team.
Jenkins had a winning record in four of his six seasons with Memphis, and he would have a chance to bring Phoenix back to the plus-side when it comes to its record.
Michael Malone
Malone joined the firing line shortly after Jenkins in another surprising move. After a decade with the Denver Nuggets, Malone was dismissed earlier this month right before the playoffs.
Malone won the 2023 NBA Finals with the Nuggets, and that alone makes his track record noticeable. He should have a chance to be with a new team in the upcoming season, and that could be the Suns if he is willing to come on board.
Mike Brown
Brown was fired by the Sacramento Kings back in December in another stunning move, but he could be looking to get back on the sidelines next season.
Brown, 55, was named Coach of the Year two years ago and is one of the most respected people in the coaching profession. He has experience with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Kings.
Bringing him to Phoenix would give the team another championship-caliber coach that could be seeking his fifth ring and first as a head coach in the NBA.