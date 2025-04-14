Suns Fire Coach Mike Budenholzer
The Phoenix Suns are making another coaching change.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Suns are firing head coach Mike Budenholzer after just one season, where he compiled a 36-46 record.
The Suns released a brief statement confirming the dismissal.
"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed," the statement reads.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the fact that the Suns regressed this season despite having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the roster. While Budenholzer was expected to lift the Suns based on his experience leading the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, things didn't shake out as expected for the former NBA champion head coach.
Throughout the season, Budenholzer faced reports of losing the locker room, and was seen at times visibly arguing with Durant.
CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish correctly predicted Budenholzer's firing in a column earlier this month.
"Phoenix has been perhaps the biggest disappointment this season given the fact the team has a roster featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal," Wimbish writes.
"This isn't a year in which injuries have played a significant factor as Booker and Durant have played in 60+ games, and Beal's been featured in 50 games. Instead, it's just simply been that the Suns haven't managed to figure things out enough to harness the amount of talent on this roster. That's in part due to the -- still -- top-heavy roster which plagued Frank Vogel last season."
This is the third straight year that the Suns have fired their head coach. Monty Williams was let go after the 2023 season, and Frank Vogel was dismissed after the 2024 campaign.
Now, Phoenix will look for its fourth coach in as many years and hope that he can turn things around for the franchise.