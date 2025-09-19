Agent Provides Major Update on Potential Suns Trade Target
PHOENIX -- With training camp right around the corner, Jonathan Kuminga's contract negotiations with the Golden State Warriors are getting intense.
The Phoenix Suns have continued to be linked as a potential trade partner for Kuminga if Golden State decided to trade the restricted free agent instead of re-signing him.
Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner most recently told ESPN that Kuminga could opt for a one-year, $8 million qualifying offer from Golden State instead of a long-term deal.
"There's a lot of upside," Turner said in an interview with "The Hoop Collective" podcast. "He wants to pick where he wants to go. So the QO is real for sure."
The qualifying offer, which has an Oct. 1 deadline, would make Kuminga an unrestricted free agent next summer and give him a no-trade clause for the 2025-26 season.
ESPN has reported that the Warriors offered Kuminga three separate deals that Kuminga has declined: a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season, a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options.
Turner and Kuminga are not a fan of the team options on the contract offers.
"If (the Warriors) want to win now, if you want a guy that's happy and treated fairly who is a big part of this team, we believe, moving forward, you give him the player option," Turner said. "You do lose a little of that trade value (giving that up). But if it's about the here and now, you give him that. You don't get a perfect deal, but you get a pretty good deal and he gets to feel respected about what he gets and we all move on and worry about winning, helping Steph (Curry)."
Even with all the drama that has stemmed from this situation, the Warriors seem unlikely to trade Kuminga, although it could be worth noting down the line that the Suns have been linked to Kuminga since Kevin Durant was involved in trade rumors to the Warriors ahead of last season's trade deadline.
This relationship could come into play next summer in free agency if Kuminga does opt for the qualifying offer, which would mean he would give up over $40 million the next two seasons.
"If JK wants to take it, it does have upside, right?" Turner said of the qualifying offer. "We've talked about that. You're not getting traded. You're going to have unrestricted free agency (next summer). People are going to say, 'Well, Aaron, there's not going to be 10 or 12 teams (with cap space).' Fine, there'll be six teams with cap space for the clear-cut under-35 top wing on the market. So there's a lot of upside."
Turner also added that Kuminga wants a deal similar to new Suns guard Jalen Green, who is heading into the first season of a three-year, $106 million contract that has a player option for the third season.
It appears these negotiations have not created a good situation all around and a window could still be open for the Suns if they really want to trade for Kuminga by changing their current trade offer on the table, which you can read more about by clicking here.