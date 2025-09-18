Insider Updates Suns, Jonathan Kuminga Trade Probability
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have long been connected to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga - who has yet to sign with the organization and is still a restricted free agent.
Kuminga's future still seems far from being decided, though as we inch closer to training camp, the Suns appear less and less likely to be a strong player for the forward.
From The Athletic's NBA insider Sam Amick:
"The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns remain the two suitors in play, though league and team sources say a deal with either team is highly unlikely unless something significant changes regarding the respective offers. Team sources say the Kings are under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them. The Warriors shut down talks with both teams earlier in the summer, but could always pick up the phone at the 11th hour."
If Kuminga is moved, it seems likely he'll end up in Sacramento.
Phoenix's roster has gone under massive reconstruction this summer, as the Suns have parted ways with stars in Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant - though Devin Booker still remains after inking a massive extension to stay in the desert.
Kuminga would've been an interesting fit next to Booker and other pieces such as Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in the starting lineup.
Recently, it was revealed the Suns offered a trade package of Royce O'Neale and second-round picks to Golden State. Contract-wise, a four-year, $90 million contract was offered to Kuminga by Phoenix.
The Suns are set to begin training camp next week, and while they continue to look for ways to upgrade the roster - Phoenix sure doesn't seem like a realistic probability for Kuminga.
Perhaps that might be for the best, as the Suns are still in the early portions of establishing a new identity under fresh faces at general manager (Brian Gregory) and head coach (Jordan Ott).