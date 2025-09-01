Analyst: Former Suns Star Could Make All-Star Game
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges enters his eighth season in the league, and NBA.com believes this could be his best yet.
Bridges - who was involved in the blockbuster deal that netted Kevin Durant in the desert years ago - has still maintained his strong level of defensive play and durability while also flashing some of his scoring prowess.
Still in New York (now with the Knicks after initially landing with the Brooklyn Nets) - Bridges and teammate OG Anunoby were listed as players who could make their first NBA All-Star game:
Mikal Bridges Could Crack NBA All-Star Game
Steve Aschburner: "These were the other two nominees from last year’s list who didn’t make it to All-Star Sunday. There are spots in the East to be had, with Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, an All-Star with Milwaukee last year, all absent this season. The trick for both two-way Knicks is to shine enough behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, then not split consideration with each other."
Bridges is undoubtedly a talented player - though cracking an All-Star game would be tough unless he really takes off offensively.
After seven years in the league, Bridges is likely nearing the end of significant development and more so is fine-tuning his craft.
Last season, he played a career high 37 minutes per night while averaging 17.6 points per game on 50% shooting. He's now played 82 games in five of his seven years with the other two seasons playing 73 and 72 games, respectively.
Bridges does have one All-NBA Defensive team honors which came in 2022.