Analyst Highlights Suns' Biggest Position Battle
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns enter the 2024-25 season with what appears to be an upgraded roster, which features mostly defined roles under head coach Mike Budenholzer - though there are a few questions the new man in charge will need to sort out as the regular season nears.
Perhaps the biggest will come in terms of what the perimeter rotation looks like, as highlighted by Spotrac's Keith Smith:
"Phoenix has a lot of talent, just like last season. The good news is that the roster seems a bit more balanced this year, as they brought in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris to handle the point guard minutes. However, with real floor generals in place, the Suns have to slide the guys who previously masqueraded as point guards to other positions," wrote Smith.
"Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will start at two perimeter spots. That pushes Grayson Allen to the bench, where he’ll probably be a Sixth Man of the Year contender. Josh Okogie and Damion Lee are around for depth behind that main group at the guard spots.
"For the bigger wings, Kevin Durant will play a lot as the four. Royce O’Neale will be first up for backup forward minutes. Rookie Ryan Dunn has looked increasingly ready for rotation minutes. If Dunn can make shots, his defense could be his ticket to playing time.
"None of this is really an issue, except for Mike Budenholzer. He may not have enough rotation minutes to go around every night for all his veteran options. But that’s something that should work itself out eventually. The fun part is going to be watching how that happens."
The Suns adding Jones to the starting lineup certainly makes the wing rotation more intriguing, as Booker will essentially slide to a hybrid guard/forward role in Phoenix's offense.
Allen - one of the best three-point shooters in the league - will be awfully tough to limit when it comes to minutes, though so too will Dunn if he can keep maximizing his time despite being a rookie thanks to his tough defense and improved shooting.
The guard rotation feels fairly safe, though when evaluating forwards (we didn't even factor in O'Neale), it's anybody's guess as to how time behind Durant shakes out.