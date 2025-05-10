Analyst: No Way Suns Trade Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns enter the summer of 2025 with possibilities for nearly everything.
Keyword: nearly.
It feels inevitable the star trio of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will be shaken in some fashion over the coming months.
While Beal and Durant have been more heavily involved in trade rumors, there's always intrigue when it comes to the availability of Booker, who has been close with no success of bringing home that coveted NBA Finals title back to the Valley.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko included Booker while discussing various names the Rockets will monitor:
"Because of its youth, talent, draft capital and current position in the NBA — an exciting team on the rise — Houston will be a natural landing spot for bigger names this summer. Houston’s brass hoped to go as far as possible in the playoffs but is using this current campaign as data collection, a good tool for immediate and future evaluation," Iko wrote.
"The likes of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, and Devin Booker will be linked in the rumor mill in the coming weeks, all with different pros and cons depending on Houston’s direction. Team sources say the Rockets will monitor the market closely and will hold internal discussions about potential fits and offers."
This isn't the first - or last time - Booker will see his name in trade discussions, but Bleacher Report doesn't believe Booker is going anywhere.
"Ishbia has a chance to put his money (literally) where his mouth is this summer when Booker will be eligible to sign a two-year, $149.8 million extension. That would bring Booker's total deal to $320.9 million over the next five years, pushing him past Jayson Tatum ($315 million) for the most guaranteed money remaining on an active contract," wrote Greg Swartz.
"If Booker did sign that extension, that would keep him out of all trade talks for the time being as the Suns focus on finding a Durant deal instead.
"Prediction: Booker stays with the Suns."
Trading Booker would be mighty close to treason in the city of Phoenix, especially given his connection to the team and how iconic he's emerged in the overall Arizona sports scene.
Booker deserves to finish his career in the Valley, so long as he wants to.
Given he's still in his prime, dealing Booker simply wouldn't make sense in nearly any facet.