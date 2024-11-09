Analyst: Suns' Kevin Durant is MVP Frontrunner
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are off to an incredible start thanks to handful of different variables, though the play of superstar forward Kevin Durant has been a massive hand in helping the Suns reach a 8-1 record, tied for first in the Western Conference.
Durant has been nothing short of incredible to start the season, hitting countless clutch shots when Phoenix needs it most.
We saw Durant find the fountain of youth in Paris during Team USA's incredible run to Olympic gold, and to start the 2024-25 campaign, he's only increased his incredible form.
ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins says right now, Durant should be the frontrunner for Most Valuable Player discussions.
"Yes, the Phoenix Suns are the second-best team right now, right behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. And it's inches, just by inches. The main reason is the play of Kevin Durant, who I think right now should be the MVP frontrunner," said Perkins ahead of Phoenix's Friday night win over the Dallas Mavericks.
"He's tied right now for first place for clutch buckets with [Nikola] Jokic. When it comes down to KD, a happy KD is a dangerous KD. 10/15 from the field in the fourth quarter. 29 points. ... If you're going to get this version of Kevin Durant, he can be the best player - any series, against any superstar in the league."
Durant - heading into the weekend - is ninth in league scoring with 27.6 points per game to pair with 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per night.
He's the only player in the top ten of scoring to average less than 18 shots per night. Durant's had five 30+ point performances thus far, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
Durant recently placed sixth on NBA.com's most recent MVP ladder and does have one MVP (2013-14) to his name, though it'll be tough for Durant to again average 32 points per night with scorers such as Bradley Beal and Devin Booker next to him.
"Durant is part of an offense that not only creates space for others, but creates space for him. Halloween already has passed, but that's an even scarier thought for teams trying to defend Phoenix," wrote The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
So far, so good for Durant and the rest of the Suns. If he can keep pace, his name should surely be in MVP conversations as we reach deeper in the year.