Analyst: Suns PG Has Most to Prove
New Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones arrives to a star-studded lineup with hopes of sliding in seamlessly alongside names such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
The lack of a "true" point guard hindered Phoenix through last season, and under the watch of new head coach Mike Budenholzer, Jones could very well be the key piece to help the Suns push deep into a tough Western Conference.
Bleacher Report believes he's got the most to prove in Phoenix:
"In a lot of ways, the book on Tyus Jones is already out. It's generally promising, too. He is a masterful decision-maker who appears allergic to turnovers (7.3 assists against 1.0 turnovers last season). He has also made tremendous strides with his shooting efficiency, notching a 48.9/41.4/80 shooting slash his last time out," wrote Zach Buckley.
"Where the jury remains out, though, is whether he can serve as a competent starter. He was hugely helpful as a substitute and spot starter for the Memphis Grizzlies, but it's tough to take anything from his lone season as a full-time starter when he spent it with the brutally bad Washington Wizards.
"That's perhaps why the cash-strapped Suns were able to lure him in for the veteran's minimum. Granted, there weren't a ton of point guard openings (or many teams with cap space) this offseason, but Jones waiting so long to sign for so little suggests his market never really materialized.
"If he can tie things together on this talented, top-heavy team in Phoenix, he could have much more lucrative offers available next summer, but it feels like front offices want to see how he handles being a starter on a championship-hopeful before forking over any cash."
Jones inked a one-year deal with the Suns late in free agency and said in a statement to ESPN he was told by Budenholzer he'd be a starter.
“The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family – beginning with the way Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how Coach (Budenholzer) showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard,” Jones said.
“My agent (Kevin Bradbury) walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels but the Suns’ opportunity is where I can best maximize my value for a return to free agency next year as well as give myself a chance to be part of what I think will be a special team and season.”
Jones - who is considered to be one of the "safest" point guards with one of the highest assist-to-turnover ratios across the league - can cash out in a major way next offseason while also elevating his status as a guard on one of the top teams in the league.
When it comes to opportunity for growth, Jones may indeed have the most to prove.