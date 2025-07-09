Analyst Says Suns Rookie Under Most Pressure
PHOENIX -- NBA Summer League action is set to begin soon, and the Phoenix Suns will see No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach take the stage for his first action as part of the organization.
Maluach has all the tools and potential to be a game-changing big man in the NBA, though the Suns need him to flash those talents this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes - who placed Maluach on his list of seven NBA rookies with the most to prove in Summer League play:
Bleacher Report: Suns Center Has to Prove Himself
"If you're relying on starting center Mark Williams to hold up over a full season, history says you're bound for disappointment. So although the Phoenix Suns may not initially be looking to trot out No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach as their starting center, there's a very good chance the Duke product will find himself in that role often," wrote Hughes.
"Maluach led the ACC with 51 blocks, and he shot 71.2 percent from the field on a steady diet of gimmes. Add his conference-leading 16.5 percent offensive rebound rate, and Phoenix should be able to count on efficient (if dependent) scoring with a real presence in the paint on both ends.
"The 7-footer has a higher standing reach than Victor Wembanyama and should immediately feast on lobs. Summer league will give Maluach the opportunity to prove he can catch and finish on the move, keep up with the pace of opposing offenses and anchor a solid defense.
"That's a lot to ask of a 19-year-old rookie, but with Williams averaging 35 games played over the last three seasons, Phoenix may not have a choice."
While there shouldn't be massive expectations on Phoenix's first-round pick, Maluach at some point will have to sharpen his craft and emerge as the player he's projected to be. Often times in the NBA, players who are deemed projects (such as Maluach) don't pan out for various reasons.
The Suns are very excited to have the former Duke big man, however.
“Khaman is a transformational talent – a top-10 lottery pick with elite physical tools, disruptive defense, and limitless upside," said Suns GM Brian Gregory.
"His humility, relentless work ethic, and drive to improve will make an immediate impact on our team and in our community. With his mindset and the energy level that he competes with, Khaman has everything you need to secure success on and off the court.”