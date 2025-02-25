Analyst: Suns Trade Acquisition Can Be X-Factor
The Phoenix Suns are a disappointing 27-30 and sit outside of the postseason picture moving into the next part of their schedule.
Ultimately, it falls on coach Mike Budenholzer to figure out different tweaks and changes made to the rotation in order to save the Suns' season.
Bleacher Report believes Cody Martin can be of some assistance.
Martin, acquired in the trade with the Charlotte Hornets that swapped Nick Richards for Jusuf Nurkic, was labeled as Phoenix's x-factor coming down the stretch of the season:
"Cody Martin hasn't played since Jan. 24 due to a sports hernia, so his role as a potential member of the Phoenix Suns' closing lineup depends mainly on health. Beyond that, though, Phoenix has to hope Martin is closer to his 2021-22 self than he is to the player he's been across the last two-plus seasons," wrote Grant Hughes.
"When Martin appeared in 71 games and shot 38.4 percent from deep three years ago, he was a key piece of a Charlotte Hornets squad that went 43-39 and reached the play-in tournament. Since then, he's struggled to stay healthy and recapture his three-point stroke.
"Though he'll bring defensive energy and versatility regardless, Martin won't represent much of an upgrade on rookie Ryan Dunn if he shoots below 33.0 percent from deep, which he's done in every year other than that standout 2021-22 campaign."
Unfortunately, it feels as if Martin won't really be able to have an opportunity to crack the rotation unless Budenholzer makes some drastic changes.
It feels as if Dunn could be more of an x-factor in Phoenix, though Budenholzer refuses to let the rookie first-round pick play a ton - the last seven games he hasn't played more than 15 minutes.
Of course the Suns rely on their star players in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, though an improved Tyus Jones could pay dividends - he was a key cog in their hot 9-2 start out of the gates.