Anthony Edwards Explodes as Timberwolves Crush Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (28-33) once again could not string together consecutive wins, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) 116-98.
Rudy Gobert was the only notable player out on both sides with Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle all returning to action.
Phoenix struggled mightily offensively, shooting 35-for-80 (43.8%) from the floor and 13-for-42 (31%) from 3. The Suns also had 20 turnovers that turned into 40 Minnesota points, a season high let up by Phoenix. By comparison, Phoenix only had nine points off eight Minnesota turnovers.
The Suns' Big 3 of Kevin Durant (26 points on 10-23 FG, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers), Beal (18 points on 8-15 FG, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers) and Devin Booker (17 points on 5-12 FG, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 6 turnovers) were all in double figures for the Suns. Grayson Allen added 10 points off the bench.
Edwards was on fire for Minnesota, recording 44 points on 12-of-22 shooting, seven assists and five rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo brought a spark off the bench with 24 points (8-13 3PT) and six steals, while Randle added 20 points and six rebounds.
Quick Recap
After Edwards scored the first two points of the game, the Suns responded with a 9-0 run. Phoenix led by as many as 12 in the first quarter, but a 10-0 burst by the Timberwolves helped them cut the lead to one. The Suns closed the first strong and a Jones 3 in the final seconds extended their lead to 34-28 at the end of the quarter. Booker led the Suns with 10 points, while Randle had a game-high 11 for Minnesota.
Both teams went cold in the second, as the Suns finished the quarter 4-for-19 from the field and Minnesota ended 5-for-21. Phoenix led at halftime 51-49, despite Randle (16 points), Edwards (15 points) and DiVincenzo (12 points) all in double figures for the Timberwolves.
The Suns and Wolves both connected on three quick 3-pointers to open the third quarter. Minnesota, specifically Edwards, stayed hot after this strong start and took an 83-72 lead into the fourth, leading by as much as 13 in the third. Edwards scored 17 in the quarter, and the Suns shot 7-for-21 as a team.
Minnesota continued to apply pressure on the Suns in the fourth, building its lead to as much as 21 before going onto win 116-98.
What's Next
The Suns conclude their four-game homestand Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.