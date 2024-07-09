Edwards, Durant Bonding at Team USA Camp
PHOENIX -- The respect and admiration Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is well documented.
You don't have to go back far to find praise being exchanged between the two, as the Suns-Wolves first-round postseason series gave us plenty of memorable quotes and moments that highlighted the two stars.
Now, the two are teammates for Team USA's efforts to claim gold in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and Edwards says he's really looking forward to hooping with Durant:
"Playing alongside KD, that's the only thing I'm looking to do," Edwards told Yahoo! Sports in a sit-down interview.
"That's my favorite player of all-time. I played against him - but to play with him? I want to see the Olympic KD I'd be watching on TV when he'd make all the shots in the Olympics - it's time for me to see. I want to watch it from the bench now. If I'm on the bench, the floor, however it is, I want to watch him win us a game."
Durant was Edwards' pick to take a potential game-winning shot while also admitting he goes to Durant for advice:
Durant said Edwards earned even more respect after Minnesota's 4-0 sweep against the Suns just a few months ago.
"We always had respect for him, but it just went to another level playing against him and seeing him compete," Durant told Yahoo!
"Ant is a student of the game. He's a sponge, he's got a high IQ. I didn't realize that, he's got a high IQ for the game. He's going to be on that level. I wouldn't necessarily say he's taking anything from anybody, he's just putting in that work every day."
Suns guard Devin Booker and Edwards were spotted chopping it up during one of Team USA's practices over the weekend, too.
We've yet to see Durant and Edwards as teammates, though both should play significant roles on what many believe to be one of the greatest basketball rosters ever assembled.